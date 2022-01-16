Sissonville High School’s Touch of Class show choir will give a first-pitch, voices-in-pitch “exhibition” performance of its baseball-themed 2022 season stage-competition program, “What A Game!”, this Friday evening at the high school.
And there will be food to enjoy, too (just not peanuts and Cracker Jack and other typical ball park fare), at Friday’s sneak-peek stage production.
Touch of Class soloists will perform during the “Pasta and a Performance” dinner, which begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, in the Sissonville High School cafeteria.
The dinner menu will include salad, spaghetti, bread, desserts and beverages.
Following dinner, the Touch of Class stage show will get underway in the Sissonville High auditorium, featuring the debut of Touch of Class’ 2022 competition season show, “What A Game!”
Tickets for Friday’s dinner and show choir performance are $15 for adults and $10 for children under age 10. They can be purchased at the door on Friday or in advance by emailing cnavy@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.
Touch of Class will be participating in the inaugural Nitro Showcats Classic show choir competition on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Nitro High School. Saturday’s event will include the host show choir, Touch of Class and 13 other school show choirs from throughout West Virginia and Ohio. (See related article.) Touch of Class is scheduled to perform at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. Saturday for the competition. Tickets for and more information regarding the Nitro event are available at nitrohighschoolchoralboosters.ticketspice.com.
First-year director Christa Navy oversees Touch of Class, whose singer-dancers include Caden Belcher, Shy’Ann Blake, Emma Coberly, Katlyn Clendenin, Conner Decker, Bailey Dore, Bethany Garris, Peyton Goudy, Isaac Hackney, John Hall, Josi Hanshaw, Andrew Jordan, A.J. Lester, Ashlee Marion, Sawyer Monk, Autumn Olive, Bailey Pfost, Mara Scragg, Seth Scragg, Wyatt Shamblin, Ashley Showen, Brookelyn Smith, Luke Surface, Veida Walton and Emily Wright. Providing the music are instrumentalists Shawn Chesney (trombone), Connor Greathouse (baritone saxophone), Kenneth Johnson (baritone saxophone), Trace Pauley (trumpet), Justin Phillips (percussion), Chayce Smith (alto saxophone) and Heidi Woody (piano). Touch of Class crew members are Chloe Caruthers, Ash Silva, Chloe Strickland and Caden Omecinski. Andrew Hupp is the Touch of Class assistant director and Candice Reed is the instrumental director.
“We are actually playing a game of baseball in our show, so our show is theatrical and funny and entertaining,” Navy said last week.
Sissonville High School is located at 6100 Sissonville Drive in Charleston. For additional information, contact the school at 304-348-1954.