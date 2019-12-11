Sissonville author to sign copies of new book this evening

Longtime Sissonville resident and recently published author Sue Bonham will sign copies of her newly released book, “Angels in the Garden,” from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department.
Today is also the seventh anniversary of the natural gas pipeline explosion in the area, the topic of “Angels in the Garden.”
At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2012, Bonham’s neighborhood was besieged by the explosion and resulting fire that launched a tower of flames 100 feet into the air, enveloping both sides of Interstate 77 near the Sissonville/Pocatalico exit.
As she recounted to Charleston Gazette reporter Rusty Marks the following day, Bonham had her purse over her arm and was on the way out the door of her home on the afternoon of Dec. 11 when she received a telephone call from Jeff’s Appliances. It was moments before the 20-inch-diameter gas line exploded approximately 300 yards from her home.
“I would have been right out in the road when it happened,” Bonham said in the 2012 article.
Rocks began pelting the ceiling of her home, and she dove beneath her dining room table for shelter. Looking out her window, she said, “I could see hot springs coming out of the ground, and the roar kept getting more and more intense.
“I thought the house was going to explode,” Bonham said in the article. “I felt like the earth was going to open up and swallow me up or I’d be burned to smithereens.”
Her survival instincts registering and adrenaline flowing, Bonham ran from her house to her garden, retreating to its farthest corner and ducking beneath the leaves of a bush already withered from the intense heat.
Still carrying her cell phone, Bonham said, Jeff’s Appliance employees called 911 and her family members. Firefighters from Sissonville, Charleston and Dunbar units arrived and carried her to safety a few minutes later. They were Chuck Carney, Eddie Elmore, Drew Foutty and Scott Holmes. The four were recognized for their rescue efforts at the West Virginia Firemans’ Association’s annual conference in mid-August. Bonham attended the ceremony, as well, to honor her “angels in her garden.”
She started writing her 313-page book about the incident in December 2013.
“It tells, basically, of the explosion, my surrender after 45 minutes and then the rescue,” Bonham said last week. “I’ve also added personal stories about my own self, where I came from and my family. I have a section of personal stories my family and close friends told when I interviewed them. It also has a personal story from my granddaughter who was also home during the explosion. Fire Chief Tim Gooch wrote his own personal story as well.
“Some of the firemen will also be on site,” Bonham said of this evening’s book-signing event. “I want to celebrate the completion of the book, but, more importantly, their role in it; we wouldn’t be having this conversation if it hadn’t been for them. They are all my angels in the garden.”
Bonham said that while tonight’s event marks the seventh anniversary of the explosion, she had some reluctance about having the book signing on a Wednesday church night.
“I think God might forgive who doesn’t go to church tonight, since the book talks about faith, hope, grace and God’s love for me that day,” she said.
Copies of the book are $18 and they will be available for purchase, by cash or check, this evening.
The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department station is located at 383 Call Road in Sissonville.
Bonham added she hopes to have “Angels in the Garden” available in ebook format at the start of the year.
Although no one was killed or seriously injured by the explosion, in July 2013, several Sissonville residents sued NiSource and its subsidiary, Columbia Gas Transmission, in Kanawha Circuit Court, for property and other damages incurred.
In seven separate lawsuits, the residents alleged the companies and others didn’t “exercise due care” in maintaining the transmission pipeline that ruptured.
For more information or to order copies of “Angels in the Garden,” contact Bonham by phone at 304-549-1587 or by email at SueBonham51@yahoo.com