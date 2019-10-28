Sissonville church to host annual turkey dinner

Aldersgate United Methodist Church will host the eighth annual turkey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The dinner will be served from 3 until 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center, adjacent to the church at 6823 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville.
All tickets are $10.
A drive-thru station will be set up at the bottom of the hill at the entrance of Laurel Meadows for easy carry-out.
Dinners will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot rolls, a drink and a dessert.
“If you would like to dine in, just come to the top of the hill, find a place to park and we will serve you,” Aldersgate UMC Communications Director Karen Martin said in an email.
“Plans have been underway for over two months,” Martin added. “It takes a village of dedicated workers, community leaders and just overall special, talented individuals to put this together year after year.
“It is the only money-making project we facilitate each year, to help subsidize the cost and upkeep of the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center. We encourage business partners who would like to participate and help to contact Pat Taylor at 304-989-1265.”
Martin said the multipurpose center has served the citizens of Sissonville and surrounding areas for eight years. She said the center has been activated as a FEMA-approved emergency shelter on three occasions and was a water distribution site following the 2014 chemical spill into the Kanawha River and its tributaries.
Martin said the center is occupied three or four nights weekly and on many weekends, and is available for rental.
For further information regarding Saturday’s dinner or the Sissonville Multipurpose Center rental availability, phone the Aldersgate United Methodist Church’s office at 304-984-1164 or send email to office@aldersgatewv.org or admin@wvaldersgate.org.