The Sissonville High School Pride of Sissonville marching band will participate in the 37th Annual “Whirlwind of Music” competition slated to get underway at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hurricane High School.
The SHS band will present a program entitled “The Game of Life” at Saturday’s competition, which is part of the 2022 Governor’s Cup Series of contests around the Mountain State.
“The show this year is definitely different from anything we’ve done before,” said Macey Smith, a four-year member of the Pride of Sissonville band and this year’s drum major, on the school’s website, www.sissonvillehs.com. “Our first competition is coming up, and I think we’re going to do fairly well. I have confidence everyone on the field is going to do great things this season.”
Smith also discussed her final season with the band on the SHS website. “I love being a drum major,” the senior said.. “I’m not going to lie, I get nervous and stressed, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s nice knowing I’m being able to lead such an amazing group of people and some of the best musicians I’ve ever met.”
“The Whirlwind of Music” will have four class options split into two divisions, according to HHS Band Director Sam Leffingwell Jr. Division Two will consist of Class D and C, and Division One will consist of Class B and A. Ceremonies will follow the performances of each division, with awards presented to second runner-up, first runner-up and grand champion per division. Trophies will also be award for firt through third places in the band, percussion, drum major, and color guard captions in all classes. Awards will be presented to the outstanding soloist(s) in each class and first through third overall trophies, regardless of classification, for majorettes, twirler and dance team.
Hurricane High School is located at 3350 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
The Pride of Sissonville marching band is also scheduled to perform later in the day Saturday during the Poca Heritage Day celebration, as well as on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the 75th annual Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival in Charleston; Saturday, Oct. 1, in Ripley and Winfield; Saturday, Oct. 8, in Wytheville, Virginia; Saturday, Oct. 22, in Huntington; and Saturday, Oct. 29, in Charleston.
Tuesday’s Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. at University of Charleston at Laidley Field in Charleston. Along with bands from all eight Kanawha County high schools, the West Virginia University Pride of West Virginia marching band is scheduled to perform. Advance tickets are $7 and are available at the Laidley Field box office, Gorby’s Music in South Charleston or at any of the participating high schools. Tickets at the gate before Tuesday’s event will be $8. Proceeds will support the county’s high school bands.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is sponsoring the second annual West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series, consisting of 12 local marching band competitions across the state, culminating in the 11th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational at the University of Charleston at Laidley Field stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Governor’s Cup final on Oct. 29 will award $3,250 to the grand champion, $2,000 to the first runner-up, $1,000 to the second runner-up, $750 to the third runner-up, and $500 to the fourth runner-up.