Sissonville High School Pride of Sissonville marching band drum major Macey Smith stands at front and center of her bandmates before the Indians’ Sept. 2 game against Logan High School.

 Sissonville High School | Courtesy photo

The Sissonville High School Pride of Sissonville marching band will participate in the 37th Annual “Whirlwind of Music” competition slated to get underway at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hurricane High School.

The SHS band will present a program entitled “The Game of Life” at Saturday’s competition, which is part of the 2022 Governor’s Cup Series of contests around the Mountain State.

