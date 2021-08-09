The Sissonville High School Touch of Class Show Choir has a seasoned stage veteran now set to craft and direct its programs and performances.
Christa Navy was named to the Sissonville High show choir director post during an Aug. 2 Kanawha County Board of Education meeting in Charleston. She began her musical duties officially when Kanawha County schools reopened to students on Aug. 9.
2021 has already been a whirlwind year of accomplishments for the Huntington native who has recently become a Charleston resident. Navy graduated with a master's degree in vocal performance from the University of Memphis in May (she earned her bachelor's degree in music education from Marshall University). In June, she performed in the Charleston Light Opera Guild's Stephen Sondheim-themed "Putting It Together" shows at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.
As for her brand new role at Sissonville High, Navy said it's the realization of a longstanding desire born when she was a show choir member herself.
"I was in Cabell Midland High School's Rhythm in Red Show Choir for four years," she recounted. "We won states and several grand championships and I was named Best Female Vocalist a couple of times. I also served as a dance captain for three years. That was kind of my high school experience; my life was pretty much show choir. I met my best friend through show choir and learned a lot being a dance captain -- how to lead an ensemble, how to get up in front of a group of people and work toward a goal. It taught me a lot of lessons and that I wanted to be an educator.
"After I got my music education degree, I fell in love with opera," Navy said. "I started singing classical music and opera and decided to put my education on hold.
"I taught elementary music in Cabell County for a year and decided to get my master's in voice performance."
Navy also worked with the Rhythm in Red show choir after graduation, as well as Riverside High's Melodic Fusion and Sissonville High's Touch of Class ensembles.
"When I was ready to start my teaching career, I reached out to Dale Miller, who was the show choir director at Sissonville and was retiring," she said. "He's been my mentor throughout this process. After the Touch of Class program went on a little hiatus for several years, Dale worked diligently and very hard to make it what it is today. The transition has been extremely smooth for me, because he's been in my corner the entire time."
Navy said she has also worked with Sissonville High Assistant Show Choir Director Andrew Hupp since April to prepare for her new leadership role. "He and [Touch of Class choreographer] Brooke Smolder have been in my corner every step of the way, to make it a really easy transition. They've done everything they could for me to make this easier for myself.
"I had worked with Touch of Class for about three years," she added, "so I've gotten to know the students throughout that experience."
Navy said Touch of Class will make its 2021 debut at the countywide show choir festival, Swing Sing, on Nov. 14. "That will kind of be our first exposure to performing. We're also planning a Breakfast with Santa program in December, and the competition season will start at the end of January and go all the way to late March."
Along with her show choir responsibilities, Navy is teaching lighting and set design and film studies this year in Sissonville High classrooms.