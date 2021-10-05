Charleston Sled Hockey team members and coaches pictured from left to right are (front row) Austin Gore, Bryson Dowdy, Austin Adams, Dax Wallace, Ryan Reger, Reed Houston, (back row) Greg Savilla, Bri Kilgore, Coach Steve Streets and Chris Reger. Courtesy photo.
Charleston Sled Hockey resumed its seventh season of play on Monday, Oct. 4, at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena.
Play takes place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. weekly at the arena at 20 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston.
Sled Hockey is sanctioned by USA Disabled Hockey. It is for players are unable to stand or run to play the sport.
"We welcome new players of all ages and new volunteers," CSH spokesperson Linda Streets said. "There are some requirements for players over 17 and for off- and on-ice volunteers; they can contact me for details at charlestonwvsledhockey@gmail.com.
"For those who cannot push themselves on the ice, we can provide a push bar and a pusher. However, we need to know this before you are on the ice, so we have an adequate number of push bars and pushers," Streets said.
She added there is no cost for first-year Sled Hockey players, with a fee paid to USA Hockey in subsequent years but no local fee assessed.
Volunteers are registered with USA Hockey, have background screenings and have taken Safe Sport training, Streets said, while coaches have additional coaching training.
Streets and her husband co-founded the Charleston Sled Hockey team after reading about the sport on Facebook in 2014. They took their grandson, Bryson Dowdy, who has spina bifida, to a Learn Hockey Day event in Wheeling and he was immediately captivated by the game; the John Adams Middle School student is a member of the Charleston Sled Hockey team.
Streets and her husband later traveled to Washington, D.C., to learn more about starting and operating a sled hockey team. They organized a Learn Sled Hockey Day held in South Charleston in 2015. The Charleston Sled Hockey team started play later that year.