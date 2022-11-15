Members of the Smithers community are invited to join the West Virginia Community Development Hub to participate in a new program embarking on business development, creating vibrant communities and developing long-term sustainability plans to ensure climate resilience.
Throughout the 18-month Hub Communities of Achievement Program (or HubCAP), community members will receive coaching support and technical assistance funding to implement beautification projects and develop a plan for their community's sustainability.
The HubCAP program is designed to channel community enthusiasm into action. With the support of Hub staff, its partners, former program participants and community development experts, Smithers, Montgomery, Oak Hill, Weston, and New Martinsville will make progress on community engagement, beautification and creation and implementation of resiliency plans. The work in HubCAP will build upon the momentum and successful projects Smithers created during the Cultivate Program.
HubCAP combines fun and hard work to spur community engagement that generates real results. HubCAP Program Coordinator Stacy Thomas says that HubCAP is an opportunity for both newcomers and veterans to community development work to come together to accomplish their vision for their town.
“I believe in the HubCAP program and the community transformation that is possible. I saw the successes in my own community as a community volunteer in this very program,” Thomas said.
To encourage continued and increased community involvement, a community kickoff will be held in spring 2023 in Smithers. More information is available by contacting Stacy Thomas at s.thomas@wvhub.org.
The West Virginia Community Development Hub is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps communities build capacity to accomplish their goals. The Hub has offices in Charleston and Fairmont. More information about the Hub is available on its website, wvhub.org.