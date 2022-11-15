Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Members of the Smithers community are invited to join the West Virginia Community Development Hub to participate in a new program embarking on business development, creating vibrant communities and developing long-term sustainability plans to ensure climate resilience.

Throughout the 18-month Hub Communities of Achievement Program (or HubCAP), community members will receive coaching support and technical assistance funding to implement beautification projects and develop a plan for their community's sustainability.

