Following a review of 2022 events in Smithers in last week’s Metro section of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, here is a preview, status and update of plans for 2023:
2023 Trail/Tourism related construction (grant-funded) projects beginning in 2023:
• A $4.75M Congressional Earmark awarded in 2022 for Integrated Trails System to include:
— Smithers Riverfront Park is fully funded (earmarks and U.S. Economic Development Administration) and construction will begin in 2023
— New whole-building, back-up generation is being installed in the Smithers Gateway Community Center
— New roof installation on the Gateway Community Center
— Farmers Market Pavilion to be constructed
— Additional upgrades to the Gateway facility to create a full-service trailhead and emergency center
— Construction on new trails to connect area trails running through Smithers to regional trails
— Purchase of 23.6 acres of currently undeveloped acreage within Smithers city limits
— Construction of the Smithers Welcome Center at the eastern entrance to the Mammoth Preserve
— Complete upgrades to sidewalks on Michigan and Kanawha avenues to improve mobility for residents and visitors and to give the business district a “facelift.”
• Continue inventory and demolition of dilapidated and vacant structures inside city limits and continue the city’s “Clean, Safe, and Attractive” Program.
• Successfully complete the 2022 REAP program.
• Apply for the next round of REAP funding specifically to address flood-damaged structures now abandoned by owners and renters.
• Continue to serve on boards for the Fayette County (New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau, the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, the Regional Intergovernmental Council, Valley LSIC, and ReImagine Appalachia with the goal of finding partnerships for economic revitalization and community improvements.
• Support the continuing work of the West Virginia Land Trust to make significant progress on developing the Mammoth Preserve and partners with the City of Smithers to create a welcoming entry to the preserve.
• The Upper Kanawha Valley Council needs to physically tour the area that continues to be negatively impacted by the West Virginia University decision to close the WVU Tech campus in Montgomery and to understand the additional needs where the council members can help. They also need to see what the two small cities have accomplished. To this end, both cities have requested that the first- and second-quarter meetings be held in Montgomery and Smithers and to allow time for tours.
• Continue to support the critical need to paint the Earl M. Vickers Bridge between Smithers and Montgomery. This bridge is the first major structure that NRG National Park visitors see when entering Fayette County from the west and its “half-painted” appearance sends a very negative message.
• Continue to work with the West Virginia Division of Highways to get proper drainage from Cannelton Hollow Road that routinely floods, even with light rain.
• Continue to work with FEMA, area residents, businesses, churches, and the city to repair, replace, and rebuild flood-impacted structures and equipment as damage and rules dictate.
• Continue to educate legislators on the need to continue SB1001 for at least four more years.
• Continue to advocate for renewed agreement with WVU to provide annual financial support for critical projects that tie directly to the growth of economic revitalization.
• Participate in and continue to support the West Virginia Municipal League efforts to identify ways cities can work effectively together to improve services and to reduce costs to residents and businesses. This includes work with legislators to provide sustainable and reliable revenue streams to cities while supporting the growth of businesses.
• Secure additional grant funding for several identified projects and programs that are aligned with and will support the integrated trails program and the growth of a new and diverse economy.
• West Virginia Dance Co., Beckley, was awarded a The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation grant to bring multiple performances to Smithers for students and the public plus a dance workshop for seniors.
• Work with West Virginia Rural Health to research the feasibility of creating a “Healthy Village” jointly with Montgomery to attract jobs in support of additional and coordinated nutrition, fitness, education, social, and a full range of health services to the Upper Kanawha Valley.
• Continue successful projects and programs in community and economic development by:
— Upgrading storefronts and city-wide, general beautification (benches, landscaping, etc.).
— Continuing to find ways to help new businesses get established and help existing businesses grow.
— Removing dilapidated structures.
— Marketing the area as the Western Gateway to the NRG National Park
— Working toward greater recognition and funding for the Midland Trail.
— Continuing the mutually beneficial relationship with the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy-South to improve the city with cadets’ help and to give cadets valuable projects
— Providing guidance and services in health care to improve employee performance and student outcomes.
— Providing fun, safe, and healthy activities for all residents and visitors.
— Continuing the practice of sending the Mayor’s Monthly Newsletter to all sewer customers to keep residents and business owners informed.
— Creating destination sites for visitors while maintaining a clean, safe, and attractive community for residents and businesses.
— Initiating a new program to market the city as the Western Gateway to the NRGNP and a great place to start or relocate your business from home.
— Positioning Smithers to attract and provide well-educated and trained employees for 21st century jobs.
— Continuing to create partnerships with external entities to rebuild the housing structure, attract new businesses, and provide services to area residents and businesses.
— Jointly funding the first River Cities Fourth of July Fireworks with Montgomery.
— Continue to advocate strongly for a complete replacement and relocation of the flood-destroyed sewer line from the Mount Olive Correction Center to Smithers, including the relocation of the line from the creek bed to a new location along Cannelton Hollow Road. This same line was severely damaged in the 2001 flood and will be damaged again in future flooding if not relocated. This is a huge repair/replacement/relocation cost which cannot be borne by residents and local public service district. The residents, business owners, and visitors in our area deserve a clean, safe, and attractive place to live, work, and play.