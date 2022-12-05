It’s hard to believe, but we’re at the last month in the calendar year, December.
A lot is going on in the community this month, so be sure to read on, join the fun and catch the community spirit!
Right now, the morning of Nov. 28, your mayor’s house has “Holiday Decoration Transition Confusion!” Yes, that’s a thing — part Thanksgiving and part Christmas decorations inside and outside our home compounded with boxes sitting all over the living room — LOL. Hopefully, the confusion will lessen over the next few evenings.
First off, I want to give thanks for all the wonderful volunteers and donors who prepared and sent to the Valley 250 free Community Meals and for all the fantastic local volunteers who spent a couple of hours on Thanksgiving Day helping to distribute meals from the Gateway Center. Special thanks to Lesley Taylor, organizer, and the congregation and friends of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Oak Hill for including us in their annual meal. They’ve been doing this for 20-plus years and we are honored to have been included this year.
Join the Holiday Fun!
December is going to be full of fun community activities and you and your family can get involved.
The annual House Decorating Contest judges will be out on the evening of Dec. 9, so get busy and get that decorating done (don’t be like me! LOL!). The winners will be announced at the Smithers Christmas Market at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The location is the new cafeteria at Valley PK-8, and its beautiful!
The Smithers Christmas Market, with handmade items just in time for gift giving season, will also take place on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rumor has it that Santa will be there at 3 p.m.
There is still room for vendors on Saturday. Contact Beach Vickers to register at 304-442-5282.
Grant funding for a healthier community
Thanks to a grant from the West Virginia Center for Rural Health Development organization, Smithers has received funding to begin a Wild, Wonderful, Healthy Smithers and Montgomery Program.
The first part of that program is a survey to learn about your health needs. Please take a few minutes and complete the survey. You may get a paper copy at City Hall.
Civic improvements
Hallelujah! The storm water separation project is finally completed, along with the very welcome paving work. Many thanks to the Smithers Sanitary Board for this fully grant-funded project designed to save residents money in the future. It pays to plan ahead.
With the completion of storm water separation throughout town, residents and businesses will not be charged for treating rainwater that would swell the bill each time it would rain, or snow would melt.
The City of Smithers was alerted, however, that the Kanawha Falls Public Service District is asking the West Virginia Public Service Commission to allow another rate increase, this time from $3.79 per 1,000 gallons to $6.03 per 1,000 gallons, or a 59% increase!
If this rate increase is granted by the WVPSC, the City of Smithers will be required to pass this increase onto you, the residents and business owners. Important: There is a public hearing at the Fayette County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9. If you wish to comment on this proposed rate increase, please join me and the Smithers Sanitary Board there as we speak in opposition to this proposed rate increase.
December events and activities
• Dec. 12, 6 p.m., Smithers City Council, live and by Zoom. Because we are hopeful that the worst of COVID-19 is behind us, even though it’s still around, we are offering attendance options with COVID precautions being practiced. The Zoom link is posted with the agenda and you may attend in person.
If you attend in person, these COVID precautions are in effect: Those fully vaccinated/boosted will sit in the City Council Room. Those not fully vaccinated/boosted will sit next door in the Municipal Courtroom with full viewing/listening capability via TV. Please, if you are or suspect you might be COVID positive, watch from home via Zoom.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and city personnel will help with directions to rooms. If you will be attending in person, please arrive a few minutes early so you get seated.
• Dec. 13, 4 p.m., Smithers Sanitary Board meeting, Gateway Center
• Dec. 26, Smithers City Hall offices will be closed in observance of Christmas (Sunday, Dec. 25)
• Jan. 2, Smithers City Hall offices will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day (Sunday, Jan. 1).
December brings so many activities and so many memories of Christmases past. Get involved with your community to help make it a better place to live, but also take time with family, friends, and neighbors to make this season one of giving friendship, of caring for others, and of reflection on how you want to live this New Year we’re about to start.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all! May good health, happiness, prosperity, and friendship find you every day of the year.
P.S: Late, breaking news: The ADA/Curb Cut crews arrived this morning and they have started on Kanawha Avenue, beginning on the east end, and Smithers is included in the FEMA declaration. For more information, go to City of Smithers Facebook page.