We’re already into the hearts and flowers month! My daffodil leaves are about two inches high, and I have crocus, forsythia and flowering quince buds already.
And, of course, this is the month we celebrate those we love, so get your hearts, sweet treats and flowers ready.
Our little city is undergoing some transformations, and, as I’ve mentioned, the first part of construction is always destruction. Our sidewalks in the Streetscape program from Joe Cavalier Street to Wilson Street are getting closer to completion, but we still have work to do there. The new street signposts have been ordered and so have the new sidewalk lights.
We’re going solar on the lights as a pilot project funded through the Streetscape grant. “Old-fashioned”-looking light poles will be partnered with new technology. They aren’t designed to look like bright LED lights, but rather to help bring back some of the historic look of the city. The existing streetlights will remain in place, so the new lights will be additive and not replacement lights.
The curb cut/ADA sidewalk project is ongoing and I’m sure you’ve seen how many of our existing sidewalks are under construction. Frankly, I’m looking forward to new, safer and more “walkable” sidewalks. Our Urban Trails walking group hasn’t been out there lately, but with the completion of the sidewalks, I’m hopeful we can get started again and add members. Stay tuned for news on that.
The question has arisen: Why not sidewalks in Longacre between Grant’s Supermarket and Dollar General? Quite simple, there isn’t enough room along existing streets. Sidewalks require a corner-to-corner run of at least four feet wide (street to yard) with curb cuts on each end. With the narrowness of streets in that area, this would mean each property owner agreeing to allow cutting into their property by four to five feet. Should all the property owners want to agree to giving up that amount, then I’ll gladly look for grant funds.
The Storm Water Separation project is nearly closed out, probably just another month or two of paperwork to complete. Besides removing rainwater treatment from our future sewer bills, another added benefit is the new paving in Longacre of parts of Campbell Street, Longacre Way and Chestnut Street and, of course, we’re always in search of additional grant funds to do additional paving.
The gas line replacement going through town is almost complete. It’s been most disruptive to the area behind the Gateway Center in the city’s small parking lot between the New River Health Association and the sheriff’s office.
After that gas line work is completed and the parking lot surface replaced, then the NRHA will be able to continue their plans to open the pharmacy drive-thru. I don’t know about you, but I’m really looking forward to the convenience.
And, mentioning convenience, I’d like to publicly thank the medical, dental, pharmacy, and behavioral health professionals and staff for their excellent care! They are right here, and the more we use them, the more hours and services they will provide. It’s also of tremendous help to many of our area residents, not just those who live in Smithers, that these vital services are provided on an “affordable to you” basis. I hope you aren’t sick or have a tooth ache, but if you do, check out New River Health Clinic at the Smithers Gateway Center.
FEMA representatives began their assessment the first week in February to determine how much of the flood damage to city facilities, including sewer lines and streets, the city will get reimbursed for repairing and replacing. After that determination, then the city will be able (hopefully) to fix more of the damage.
Grant-funded Integrated Trails, Oakland Riverfront Park, Mammoth Welcome Center, Gateway Center upgrades: Construction projects require several months of design and engineering work. This is often referred to as the “silent phase,” because the work takes place at the desks of the architects and engineers, and we, the public, don’t see anything happening.
We are in that “silent phase” on the Integrated Trails and Oakland Riverfront Park, but work is commencing, and it’s our goal to begin construction this summer. We’ve spent four years getting the grants together and it may take four years to finish all the construction, but we’ve started, and your support and patience are greatly appreciated.
City leaders continue to appeal and take legal exception to the proposed rate hike by Falls View Public Service District, which treats our sewage. They just got a rate increase effective in November, and now they have asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission to grant them an additional — and huge — increase.
Because we know this newly requested rate increase will be difficult for residents to absorb in their household budgets, we will continue to oppose this rate increase and work to get it defeated or at least reduced.
This month we will see additional demolition of dilapidated, vacant buildings, leaving us with more green space and a healthier, safer and more attractive community, all grant-paid through the state’s REAP program.
The Market renovations continue at a measured pace as we transform the old Cavalier Market/dance studio into a safe and useable commercial building, and it’ll have another 100 years of utility for us all.
Looking to start a new business or know someone who is? Then let me hear from you. The location is ideal, since it can be seen from U.S. 60/Midland Trail, and thanks to grants large and small, the building will be attractive and ideal for many different types of business opportunities.
Important dates
- Monday, Feb. 13: Smithers City Council meeting, 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 14: Happy Valentine’s Day to all!
- Tuesday, Feb. 14: Smithers Sanitary Board, 4 p.m., Gateway Center Conference Room
- Monday, Feb. 20: Presidents’ Day. City Hall offices will be closed, but police and street crews will be working.
Enjoy whatever activities you and your family and friends enjoy and respect!