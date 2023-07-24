Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier will serve as a panelist at the Mayors Roundtable plenary session at the National Brownfields Training Conference in Detroit on Aug. 9.
“This event will bring together 3,000-plus leaders from across America from local government, state government, the private sector, and nonprofit and grassroots organizations to promote the sustainable revitalization of communities. The Mayors Roundtable plenary promises to be a high point of the Detroit conference,” wrote David R. Lloyd, director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Brownfields & Land Revitalization, to Cavalier in a July 17 letter of invitation. “We have invited you, and the other mayors listed ... because you are one of America’s innovators in community revitalization and the leader of an important, successful, and resilient city. Your work to transform blight into new revitalization such as the Smithers Gateway Center is a model for other communities experiencing economic transition. We are confident that your voice, as part of this Mayors Roundtable session, will lift up citizens and communities in positive and important ways.”
Other mayors invited to the plenary session with Cavalier include John Antaramian, of Kenosha, Wisconsin; Rosalynn Bliss, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Frank Janakovic, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Jaime Kinder, of Meadville, Pa.
Key discussion themes of the plenary session will be:
How transformation of blighted brownfields can boost communities, with talk of real-world successes at the local level by the panelists.
How to achieve just and equitable growth through community revitalization projects that are profitable and successful and that also empower disadvantaged communities and create opportunities for all citizens.
Panelists will discuss how they incorporated the usage of green, resilient, and climate-smart strategies into their communities.
How have, or should, local strategies for revitalization change or improve, given the challenges faced in public health access, affordable housing, commercial real estate markets, availability of broadband, food security, and other key issues in a post-pandemic world?
A call to action to all sectors — local governments, state and federal government, the private sector, nonprofit and community groups, and all citizens — to rededicate themselves to sustainable and equitable community revitalization in a new era of climate resilience.
Howard University Law Professor Carlton Waterhouse will moderate the panel. Waterhouse served in the Biden Administration as the deputy administrator for the U.S. EPA Office of Land and Emergency Response, where he headed brownfields and land revitalization matters.