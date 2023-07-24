Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier will serve as a panelist at the Mayors Roundtable plenary session at the National Brownfields Training Conference in Detroit on Aug. 9.

“This event will bring together 3,000-plus leaders from across America from local government, state government, the private sector, and nonprofit and grassroots organizations to promote the sustainable revitalization of communities. The Mayors Roundtable plenary promises to be a high point of the Detroit conference,” wrote David R. Lloyd, director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Brownfields & Land Revitalization, to Cavalier in a July 17 letter of invitation. “We have invited you, and the other mayors listed ... because you are one of America’s innovators in community revitalization and the leader of an important, successful, and resilient city. Your work to transform blight into new revitalization such as the Smithers Gateway Center is a model for other communities experiencing economic transition. We are confident that your voice, as part of this Mayors Roundtable session, will lift up citizens and communities in positive and important ways.”

