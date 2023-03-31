Hello, spring! We’re already into the Easter Bunny and Easter Egg season. Daffodils, tulips, forsythia, quince, and dogwoods are all blooming, making the city extra colorful.
The sidewalk project on Michigan Avenue and the ADA-compliant curb cuts on Michigan and Kanawha Avenue are in their final stages. The contractors are just waiting for asphalt companies to open -- they close over the cold weather and reopen in the spring. Once the asphalt companies open this month, then the disturbed areas by the new sidewalks and curb cuts will get paved.
Reminder: The new street signposts paid for by the West Virginia Division of Highways Streetscape grant have been ordered and so have the new sidewalk lights for Michigan Avenue from Joe Cavalier to Wilson streets.
We’re going solar on the lights as a pilot project funded through the grant. “Old-fashioned”-looking light poles will be partnered with new technology. They aren’t designed to look like bright LED lights, but, rather, to help bring back some of the historic look of the city. The existing streetlights will remain in place; the new lights will be additive and not replacement lights.
The Storm Water Separation Project that was just completed was Phase 2. We are looking for grant funds now for Phase 3 that will totally separate rain/storm water from our sewer bills across the city.
We did these grant-funded projects to save on future bills to the Kanawha Falls Public Service District, which treats our sewage. Unfortunately, we just learned the West Virginia Public Service Commission granted the KFPSD another rate increase, in addition to the one that just went into effect.
This new increase granted to KFPSD will raise our rates by 27.25%. As soon as we learn the actual dollar amount, we will let you know.
While the city was accepting the donation of the property near Bull Push Road for the new Mammoth Preserve Welcome Center, the coal company also donated to the city the old ball field property, and, thanks to the hard work and donations of many volunteers and local businesses and contractors, the fields are ready for play again. Many thanks to the Fayette County Board of Education, which just signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Smithers to allow the Valley girls softball team to play their home games here.
This is an exciting new addition to the community. Be sure to come out and support our Valley girls softball team as they practice and play their home games.
During the times the ball fields were not being used, vandals stole and destroyed this asset for our area children. Please be watchful, and if you see suspicious behavior, let us know by calling the Smithers Police Department at 304-442-5296 and talking with an officer or leaving a message.
The future looks bright for Smithers, and we need you to come out and get involved in the planning and implementations. This is your city and your ideas and volunteer work will make a positive difference.
Thanks to a new grant called HubCAP, Smithers has been named a City of Achievement, and we have received funding for some projects that you will decide in our city. In order for your ideas to be heard, we need you to come to meetings and get involved.
Gateway Center happenings
On April 15, there will be a free-to-attend benefit for the people of Ukraine, with music provided by Alex Kapin, at the Gateway Center, in the gym at 2 p.m.
On April 20, there will be a dinner theater featuring the talented and often hilarious Rustic Mechanicals in the Smithers Gateway Center theater/gym. Last year when performed to the sold-out crowd, we all had a fantastic evening.
This year, they will be performing "Romeo and Juliet" -- like you’ve never seen before. This is their newly performed version for modern audiences.
There will be home-cooked spaghetti with meat or vegan sauce, salad, dessert, and beverage.
An evening of entertainment and a great dinner for only $20 (all ages).
As I mentioned, our dinner theater last year sold out, so get your reservations in and paid by April 14. To secure your reservations: bring cash to City Hall, check made payable to City of Smithers and write "dinner theater" in the memo line and drop off at City Hall in the Gateway Center; send by mail to Smithers City Hall, P.O. Box 489, Smithers WV 25186; or use secure payment online at Juliet23.ticketleap.com/dinner-theater. Don’t miss the fun!
And on May 7, the West Virginia Dance Company will be preforming a free live show at the Smithers Gateway Center theater/gym at 3 p.m.
Trails/park status
Reminder: We are in that “silent phase” on the Integrated Trails and Oakland Riverfront Park, but work is commencing, and it’s our goal to begin construction this summer. We’ve spent four years getting the grants together, and it may take four years to finish all the construction, but we’ve started, and your support and patience are greatly appreciated.
And on April 5, for our business community and those wanting to start businesses, there will be a “Coffee Talk” with business coach and representatives from the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to talk with you about what you need to make your business better or how to start a business.
This is the first of many resources we will be bringing to Smithers and the Upper Kanawha Valley, so all area business owners and those who want to learn more about starting a business are invited. “Coffee Talk” will be at 8:30 a.m. here in Smithers at the Wellness Place (former senior room at the old city hall). You’ll enjoy free coffee and great conversation.
The Market renovations continue at a measured pace as we transform the old Cavalier Market into a safe and re-useable commercial building, and so it’ll have another 100 years of utility for us all. The location is ideal, since it can be seen from U.S. 60/Midland Trail, and thanks to grants large and small, the building will be attractive and ideal for many different types of business opportunities.
Looking to start a new business or know someone who is? Then be sure to attend the “Coffee Talk” meeting on April 5.
Important dates
• Wednesday, April 5: “Coffee Talk,” free business coaching for current and wanna-be business owners, Smithers Wellness Place, 8:30 a.m.
• Friday, April 7: Smithers City Hall closed. Police and street crews will be working.
• Monday, April 10: Smithers Volunteer Fire Department public meeting, Smithers City Council Room, Gateway Center, 5 to 6 p.m.
• Monday, April 10: Smithers City Council, Smithers City Council Room (and Zoom posted on agenda at the Smithers Post Office), 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, April 11: Smithers Sanitary Board, Smithers City Hall Conference Room, 4 p.m.
• Thursday, April 13: Upper Kanawha Valley Strategic Initiative Council, Smithers City Hall Conference Room, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, April 14: Deadline for reservations for the "Romeo and Juliet" dinner theater.
• Saturday, April 15: Benefit for Ukrainians, free music concert by Alex Kapin, Gateway Center theater/gym, 2 p.m.
• Thursday, April 20: "Romeo and Juliet" dinner theater, Gateway Center theater/gym, 5:30 p.m.
• Sunday, May 7: West Virginia Dance Company, free performance, Gateway Center theater/gym, 3 p.m.
With warm weather and all the fun recreational activities outside with family and friends, there’s also the arrival of the grass growing season. Please make sure to keep your grass cut and keep grass clippings off our sidewalks and roadways. Let’s show our Smithers pride and make our little city clean, safe and attractive for us, for our businesses and for all visitors.
(Anne Cavalier is the mayor of Smithers.)