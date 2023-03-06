Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wow, March already! Will it come in like a lamb and go out like a lion, or will it come in like a lion and go out like a lamb?

Lots of daffodils, crocus, forsythia, flowering quince, and tulip magnolias are blooming, and there are hints of green in the trees on the lower levels of the hills. Spring is just around the corner, and I hope you are enjoying the longer, sunny days. Daylight Savings time begins Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m., so get ready to “spring forward.”

Anne Cavalier is the mayor of Smithers.

