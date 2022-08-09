Some of the events and activities coming up this month in the City of Smithers include:
3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10: This is the deadline to drop off school supplies/money for school supplies.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: The distribution of items from the Mountaineer Food Pantry, sponsored by the Oakland Church of God and City of Smithers, will be handed out from the MFP truck to Fayette County residents. Food (produce, protein, milk) for 100 families will be available until all food is given out.
10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20: Appalachian Headwater will co-host a Mammoth Preserve hike, a sneak peek hike of the new preserve. At approximately 5,000 acres and located near Smithers, midway between Charleston and Beckley, the Mammoth property is the Land Trust’s largest Preserve and offers outstanding opportunities for outdoor recreation and tourism development in the Kanawha Valley.
During our visit, we will hunt for pollinators in the recently restored meadows, explore the recent forest restoration, and look at an example of our non-motorized, multiple-use trail system.
The distance entails several short hikes to see a variety of different habitats and scenic views The participant level is for beginners.
It’s hard to believe, but school will start soon in Fayette County. Once again, the great folks at City National Bank are partnering with the City of Smithers to provide back-to-school supplies to the children at Valley PK-8.
You’ve always been so generous, so we hope you be a part of this important program again this year. We will be collecting supplies (three-hole, lined notebook paper; pencils; pens; crayons; colorful markers; erasers; rulers; glue sticks) from now until Aug. 10.
Drop-off locations are City National Bank in Montgomery and Smithers City Hall/Gateway gym.
Don’t have time to go shopping for school supplies but still want to help? That’s OK. We have a wonderful volunteer who loves to shop for us — so just give a monetary donation made out to City of Smithers (memo notation: School Supplies) and Kathy Frank will shop for you.
The three, grant-funded construction projects (curb cuts, sidewalks, and stormwater) got started in March with the storm water separation project in the east end (Longacre end) of town, roughly from the upriver crossing to Longacre Bottom.
You may have seen the equipment and materials stored by the AMPECO company on the city’s Oakland Property. They are the first company to begin. When the City has start dates for the other two projects, those will be announced in the newsletter.
On July 1, the Federal Communications Commission designated 988 as the new, three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. As published on its website, when people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how problems are affecting callers, provide support, and connect them to resources, if necessary.
Need rental assistance? Landlords and tenants can apply to the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. There is valuable information at these websites:
The Smithers Wellness Place, located at 518 Michigan Ave. (old City Hall activity room), will continue to offer its regular exercise classes for the community. You need to call City Hall to reserve a bike for specific dates for Jerome Hairston’s class (304-442-5282) or contact Maryrose Scott on Facebook to reserve for her classes. If you’ve reserved a bike, it will be held for 10 minutes after start time for class. If you don’t show, then the bike will go to the next person on the wait list. And there’ll be a surprise spin instructor coming your way this fall — stay tuned!
Wellness Place Schedule:
• Mondays and Wednesdays: There is a $3 spin class with instructor Maryrose Scott from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
• Tuesdays: There are free Chair Yoga classes with instructor Jerome Hairston from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
• Thursdays: There is a free spin class with instructor Jerome Hairston from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
• Saturdays: There is a $3 spin class with instructor Maryrose Scott from 10 to 11:15 a.m.
Instructors do not carry change, so please bring exact amount only. Cold, bottled water is available at each class for $1.
As I write today, we have had multiple days of rain, so I hope all are safe and dry. We’ve repeatedly called, written, and sent pictures to the WVDOH regarding the failure of their storm drain at the mouth of Cannelton Hollow Road, and they are finally responding. Their representative reported this past week that they will install a better water runoff system where they can work there after it stops raining.
And I was asked recently when the WVDOH will finish the work on the at-grade, Smithers Bridge. My answer: Not even a Ouija Board can predict that date with accuracy! And the rain is causing delays with the storm water separation project in the upper end of town. Life’s lesson: Nothing ever happens as quickly as we’d like.
While the calendar shows that fall is just around the corner, it’s still green and beautiful here along the Great Kanawha River in the Upper Valley. Tomatoes and other delicious vegetables are ripening at a maddening pace, so enjoy them while you can. What’s your favorite way to eat these great veggies? Mine is a big ol’ tomato and mayonnaise sandwich!
Remember to please do all that you can to help our little community stay clean, safe, and attractive and to show visitors every chance you get what wonderfully friendly and helpful folks we are.