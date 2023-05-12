U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn announced recently the USDA is investing more than $900,000 to assist small businesses and improve access to health care and infrastructure for people in communities across the Rural Partners Network in West Virginia.
In West Virginia, some of the funding will support nine projects, including one in the City of Smithers, a member of the RPN and the Southern West Virginia Community Network. The city will receive a $34,500 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a 4x4 law enforcement vehicle with all the necessary equipment for the Smithers Police Department.
Hosted by the West Virginia Community Development Hub, the Southern West Virginia Community Network includes Fayette, Mingo, Wayne, Lincoln, Boone, Logan, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, and Summers counties.
“At USDA, we’re committed to ensuring that our rural communities have the opportunity and resources they need to grow and prosper,” said Thorn in a USDA release. “This funding will help small businesses cut utility costs and find new markets for their products and it will help rural communities continue to provide critical access to health care and public safety services.”
In March, Thorn announced on the availability of USDA grants to help people repair their homes that were damaged by severe storms and flooding in 2022.
The homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. People living in Fayette and McDowell counties are eligible for the funding.
“When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” Thorn said. “That’s why USDA Rural Development stands ready to help residents in Fayette and McDowell counties access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives. We do this because we live in these communities, we work in these communities and we know that rural West Virginia is so much more than a great place to reside, it’s a place to call home. It’s the people who make up that Mountain State character and the American spirit.”
The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.