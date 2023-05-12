Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn announced recently the USDA is investing more than $900,000 to assist small businesses and improve access to health care and infrastructure for people in communities across the Rural Partners Network in West Virginia.

In West Virginia, some of the funding will support nine projects, including one in the City of Smithers, a member of the RPN and the Southern West Virginia Community Network. The city will receive a $34,500 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a 4x4 law enforcement vehicle with all the necessary equipment for the Smithers Police Department.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you