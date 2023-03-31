The history of soap box derby racing in South Charleston dates back nine decades, which astonishes some folks, Kanawha Valley Soap Box Derby Association President Cyndi Terry said last week.
"I'm amazed how many people I meet who were born and raised here who never knew there was a soapbox derby track here in South Charleston," the Milton resident said. "In fact, my family is first generation. My son raced on the Super Kids side, which is for kids with special needs and disabilities. My daughter has also raced.
"But soap box derby racing has been happening here since 1937, and, each year, champions from those have gone to the world championships in Akron, the All-American Soap Box Derby, which has been in existence since 1930."
Terry said the Little Creek Park track was constructed in 1969 and holds some distinction in the sport. "It's the only dedicated soap box derby track in West Virginia," she said, "and one of only a few across the nation that has lights, so we can do night racing, too."
Next up in its annals of champions, the KVSBDA will host its first rally of the 2023 season, for seasoned downhill racers and novices alike, on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, at Little Creek Park. (A rally scheduled for mid-April was canceled in late March.)
The rally is open to soap box racers ages 7 to 20 competing in Stock, SuperStock and Masters divisions. The entry fee is $100 for all four races during the weekend or $30 per race if racing three or fewer heats. Both days' check-ins will start at 7 a.m. and close at 8 a.m.
Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, May 17, which includes registration forms and race fees. No walk-ins will be accepted on race days.
Registration and parent code-of-conduct forms can be downloaded from www.soapboxderby.org/kanawha-valley.aspx.
Registration forms can be mailed to: KVSBDA, P.O. Box 18026, South Charleston WV 25303.
At Little Creek Park rally racing meets, Terry explained, entrants come from around the nation -- "New York, California, Florida, and everywhere in between" -- to compete in their respective divisions, which are determined by the racer's age and experience level. It is also one of two ways racers may qualify for the annual Akron world competition.
Local races are for area (regional, in-state) residents exclusively. Terry said most of the KVSBDA's local competitors come from points south of Parkersburg; other West Virginia tracks that host local races are in Martinsburg and Glen Dale. The next local race in South Charleston is scheduled for Saturday, June 3.
"In the local races, winners of the three divisions go on to compete in Akron in July. That's an international event. That's the main way to get to the world championship," Terry said.
"The second way is the rally championship. In rally races, you get points for your finish and get rally points to compete at the world championship," she said. "Last year, South Charleston sent 12 rally and local champs to the world championship, an all-time high. There was a lot of South Charleston in Akron last year.
"Just like in the local race, the rally race winner from each division will be the South Charleston champions in their division. We will send local racers in each division to the world championship, and that's still the case with the rally races.
"A local race is a one double-elimination race -- the winner takes all and goes to the world championship. A rally is four different races over the weekend, two on Saturday, two on Sunday. The first race is always double-elimination, and the second is a single-elimination race."
Terry said the KVSBDA is recruiting area racers to participate, especially in the local competitions. So much so that racers need not buy or own their own derby cars to take the sloped plunge.
"We have over 40 loaner cars to loan to people to race," she said. "Back, say, 30 years ago, people were still able to build their own cars. Now they're all kits. We have to purchase kits from All-American. They're put together according to their directions and they can be expensive.
"It's a little bit different now. Over the years, we keep acquiring the car kits and putting them together to get kids to try it. Some try loaner cars and wind up buying and building their own and others just stay with the loaner cars. The loaner cars are an advantage to our race city. We want to make sure anybody who wants to race will have an opportunity."
First-time racers don't just hop into their cars at the top of the incline and zoom ultra-zephyr-like down the track, however. KVSBDA volunteers offer approximately two hours of acclimation and training for newcomers before they can compete.
"All new racers work one on one with us prior to the race weekend. We help them get the car set up right and work on the track with them until they're coming down from the top and feel comfortable with it. It's not just show up on race weekend and say, 'Hey, I want to race, too.' Safety is our number one priority, both the racers' and everybody's," Terry said.
To further encourage area racers to compete, she said, the KVSBDA will allow the first 10 new entrants to sign up and participate free of charge in the June 3 local race.
Other 2023 rallies are scheduled for Aug. 26 and 27, Sept. 16 and 17 and Oct. 14 and 15. More information is posted at www.soapboxderby.org or on the Kanawha Valley Soap Box Derby Association page on Facebook, www.facebook.com/kvsbda.
Terry noted that many of the South Charleston racers also compete during the year at other venues around the nation, for fun (and toward accumulating rally points).
While soap box derby racing, rules and equipment have evolved since the late 1930s, the days of literal soap box chassis, Terry said it remains a thrilling and fulfilling family endeavor nearly a century later.
"Derby is very family oriented. That's one of the things that drew my family to it. It's not like soccer or baseball, where the kids are out playing on the field and the parents are sitting in the bleachers cheering them on. Families are the racer's pit crew, helping them at the top of the hill and meeting them at the bottom," Terry said. "It's very good, quality, family time. It's very hands-on, but we understand that not everybody is into that; some people enjoy just to watch from the bleachers.
"It's an extremely competitive sport," she added. "Just because it's gravity fed does not mean it's not as exciting or cutthroat as a motorized go-kart race. Winners and losers are often decided by one-thousandth of a second.
"Also we have a Super Kids program where kids with special needs can still get in on the racing action," she said. "We have cars that are built for two. An experienced derby racer pilots the car, but the Super Kid is the champ. They have their own local championship race and can go on to compete at the Nationals Super Kids race in Akron the week of the world championships."
For additional information, contact Cyndi Terry at 304-730-5301 or CyndiTerry@kvsbda.org.