Homeowners find that going solar is almost as easy as clicking a button.
Solar companies offer state-of-the-art construction, design creative paths to solar development whether it be your home or business, and can reduce your energy bill in the process.
By going solar, customers can make a smart investment for their family’s future. The use of solar, obviously, reduces carbon emission which is good for the planet.
Homeowners typically generate a return on investment of between 10-20% on their residential solar energy system. There is a payback period of only five to 10 years on a system that will last 25 to 30 years. Designs now can almost eliminate your electric bill, and solar professionals can work with you to design a system specifically for your needs.
Not only will going solar help with your electric bill, it will also increase the property value of your home. On Zillow in 2019, homes that had a photovoltaic system sold for 4.1% more than homes with conventional heating and cooling.
A huge reason homeowners are going solar in 2022 is because the federal tax credit covers 26% of a solar system’s cost. Unfortunately, it is slated to reduce to 22% in 2023 before expiring altogether in 2024 for residential homes.
The Appalachia area doesn’t have to miss out on growth within the renewable energy sector while waiting for policy to catch up to technology. Solar industry expertise enables customers to take full advantage of the incentives and support available at both the state and federal levels.
If you are trying to decide if solar is right for you, look no farther. Contact a local solar provider. They just might be the sunshine you are looking for to help you design a green energy system with carbon neutral impacts.
(Keena Mullins is the co-founder and Solar Division Manager of Revolt Energy in Nitro.)