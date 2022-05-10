To paraphrase the Bard of Avon, "Something Rotten!" this way comes -- to Charleston twice more this week.
The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conclude its three-week stage run of "Something Rotten!" with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and 14 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center's Little Theater.
The comedic storyline of “Something Rotten!” follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete against the rock star-like popularity of their wildly successful contemporary playwright, William Shakespeare, in 1595 Renaissance London.
Featuring a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by brothers Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world’s first musical, “Omelette.” “Something Rotten!” opened on Broadway in 2015, garnering 10 Tony Award nominations. Christian Boyle received the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Shakespeare.
The CLOG production features a cast of 27 players, led by Scott Jarrell as Nick Bottom, Austin Muncy as Nigel Bottom, Jacob Fleck as William Shakespeare, Beth Winkler Bowden as Bea, Christa Navy as Portia, Eric B. Hudnall as Thomas Nostradamus, Chris Terpening as Brother Jeremiah, Michael Gore as the Minstrel, Gerard Marsili as Shylock, Ted Brightwell as Lord Clapham, and Cameron Macklin, Will Manahan, Bob McCarty, and Caleb R. O’Lynn as Shakespeare’s entourage. The singing/dancing ensemble consists of Andrew Lee Adkins, Natasha Allen, Rudi Arrowood, Kaylee Burdette, Lindsey Duvall, Horace Emery, Hope Griffith, Emma Nelson, Kyla O’Lynn, Toni Pilato, Taylor Shaw, Delaney Wells, and Brittany Westfall.
A 14-piece orchestra provides the music for "Something Rotten!" Nina Denton Pasinetti is the director/choreographer of the production. John Marshall is the musical director, Mary Ellen Logsdon is the accompanist, and Thomas P. Pasinetti is the technical director.
All seats are reserved at $25 and $30 and are available online at charlestonlightoperaguild.org. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater box office will be open two hours prior to performances for additional ticket sales.
The production is sponsored by the Charles and Mary-Fayne Glotfelty Foundation, with assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
CLOG's next scheduled musical production will be "Bonnie and Clyde," which began rehearsals earlier this week. "Bonnie and Clyde" will be presented at its West Side theater on Tennessee Avenue in Charleston June 17-19 and June 24-26 during FestivALL 2022.
Other shows on tap for stages this year are "Footloose" in early August at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater and "The Music Man" in late October and early November at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston.