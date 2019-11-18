South Charleston addiction recovery/weight loss clinic opens

In a brief morning ceremony, Dr. Anwar Abdeen, joined by associates and a South Charleston Chamber of Commerce official, cut the ribbon in front of his Absolute Care Clinic facility in South Charleston on Monday, Nov. 18.
Owned and operated by Abdeen, Absolute Care Clinic specializes in addiction recovery and weight loss. Abdeen, who holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the American University of Beirut and attended Cornell University, has practiced medicine for approximately 20 years in West Virginia. He also owns the Absolute Care Clinic in Logan.
A South Charleston resident for the past 20 years, as well, Abdeen said the new facility is "basically a second branch of the first office. We're trying to do the same. It's opioid addiction treatment with suboxone. We call it medical-assisted treatment or MAT. We do suboxone mainly, especially, and definitely with patients you see with a lot of medical problems they have encountered, when they log in -- high blood pressure, diabetes. We do the blood work and see what's wrong and address those problems.
"I also do medical weight loss," Abdeen said. "I had an article in the Pharmacology magazine in the past, a review about diet medications. We do diet medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, geriatrics, and we've certified to give the Department of Transportation [drug-screening] tests, for driver's licensing.
"But we're interested basically in the opiate addiction," he said, "plus internal medical problems. I love to treat the chronic medical problems -- blood pressure, arthritis, diabetes, migraines -- all of these medical disorders.
Absolute Care Clinic is located at 428 Division St., Suite 3B in South Charleston. The clinic can be contacted for appointments and additional information at 304-896-5025.