Picture it -- South Charleston, West Virginia, 2020.
That was where and when author Matt Browning decided to write a book about "The Golden Girls," the hit 1985-1992 NBC-TV sitcom starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.
Browning said he never imagined at the time that, two years later, he would be standing backstage with actors, writers, and producers from the iconic series at a "Golden Girls" convention.
But that’s exactly where he found himself when he was a featured speaker and panelist at Golden-Con, the inaugural "Golden Girls" fan convention held April 22-24 in Chicago.
“I felt like I had stepped into my TV screen,” Browning said of being surrounded by actors Monte Markham, Bonnie Bartlett, Alan Blumenfeld and Tony Award winner Dinah Manoff, who all had appeared as guests on the series. “To be invited to share my book was wonderful enough, but to be asked to take part in presentations and panels was something altogether different and I had a blast.”
Browning’s book, titled “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide,” was released last fall by Lyons Press. He says the book is an encyclopedia of the thousands of pop culture references from the show.
He sold out his inventory on the second day of the three-day Chicago convention. When the book was embraced by the show’s large and ardent fan base, Browning was invited to Golden-Con to participate in an “Encyclopedia Goldennica” panel discussion with fellow author and entertainment writer Jim Colucci, who had written “Forever Golden” about the television show. The pair shared what inspired them to write their respective books and discussed what makes "The Golden Girls" so beloved, still airing in reruns on several cable stations and entertaining new generations of viewers.
Browning also interviewed Manoff, who starred in "The Golden Girls" spinoff series, "Empty Nest," which starred Richard Mulligan as widowed pediatrician Dr. Harry Weston. Manoff and Kristy McNichol played his adult daughters. Manoff recently released her debut novel, “The Real True Hollywood Story of Jackie Gold.”
“I had interviewed Dinah a couple times in the past through email and Zoom,” Browning said, “but to share the stage with her to discuss her four-decade career was truly an honor.”
Browning’s kinship and clout with Manoff stemmed from his 25 years as creator and manager of EmptyNestTV.com, a website he created for the show. He also manages the show’s social media platforms.
“I started a site for 'Empty Nest' as a teenager, simply because no one else had done it, and I thought the show deserved some love,” Browning recounted. “I had no idea it would find an audience, last for decades, and essentially make me the torch-bearer for the series.”
Browning has interviewed several members of the show’s cast and crew over the years, including a reunion interview series in 2015 to mark the 20th anniversary of the final episode. But it was Golden-Con that made Browning truly feel like part of the extended Golden Girls family, he said. “I knew the event would be successful, but it surpassed my wildest expectations.”
The Chicago convention also featured various panels with cast and crew members, a costume contest and dance party, autograph signings and vendor sales, a concert by theme song singer Cindy Fee, and a special performance of “lost episodes” by Chicago’s Hell in a Handbag Productions, an acting troupe who perform parody episodes of the show in drag.
Browning said Manoff was so impressed with Hell in a Handbag Productions' stager work that, on the final day of the convention, she asked to be written into a scene as her "Empty Nest" character, Carol Weston.
Browning is on a multi-state tour throughout 2022 to promote “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide.” More information is posted at MattBrowningBooks.com.
"The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide" is Browning's third book. His earlier published works are “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” which featured profiles of several West Virginia small book shops, and a children's picture book, "Chicks and the City," an exploration of urban agriculture.