The Mom’s Choice Awards has named South Charleston author Matt Browning’s “Chicks and the City” as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services.
Browning's children’s picture book, a child-friendly exploration of urban farming, received Gold Level recognition in the annual awards contest.
“I am thrilled that ‘Chicks and the City’ has earned the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” Browning said. “For this project to be recognized by consumers, educators, and caregivers as being among the best products and services available for families is a real honor.”
In the book, Chicken Stu journeys from the farm to the city and discovers the many ways agriculture takes place in urban areas.
The MCA evaluation process scores entries on a number of elements, including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” said Dawn Matheson, executive director of MCA, in a release announcing the award. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high quality and also a great value.”
“Chicks and the City” is published by Headline Books and is illustrated by Ashley Belote. The book retails for $16.95. To learn more and order copies, visit MattBrowningBooks.com.
“Chicks in the City” is Browning’s second book and his first book for children. In 2019, he released “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” a travel guide profiling the Mountain State’s independent bookstores. His third book, a reference guide about “The Golden Girls” television series, will be released later this year by Globe Pequot, a division of Rowman & Littlefield.
Browning is represented by Stephen Fraser of the Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency in New York.
The Mom’s Choice Awards evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is recognized worldwide for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.
Around the world, parents, educators, retailers, and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.