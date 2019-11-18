South Charleston café to host Friendsgiving Friday

To celebrate community and creativity in tandem (and trim some turkeys), Café Appalachia at 206 D St.in South Charleston, will host a Friendsgiving Friday dinner and art event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
Along with full-fledged, Thanksgiving-style turkey-with-trimming dinners, the second-time event on Friday will feature music performed by a local duet, Maggie Moore and Ricky G. Fox, and an art walk and exhibition by South Charleston Middle School students.
Among the SCMS art exhibits will be limited-edition, historic-landmark prints created by the students. The prints will be available for purchase, for $10 each, with sales proceeds to benefit SCMS’ art program.
SCMS art teacher Jenna Hill said approximately 40 of her students are contributing their creative talents to Friday’s art walk endeavor.
“This is the second year we’ve collaborated with Café Appalachia,” Hill said. “The eighth graders combine with their West Virginia studies plan with their history classes.”
The students have fashioned 4-inch-by-6-inch linoleum prints of West Virginia landmarks they designed, she said, and the prints are matted on black card stock. The students also researched the landmark they chose to design and have written brief summaries of the landmark that will be inserted into the sleeve of each print. “That’s a component we added this year,” said Hill.
“We’ll have over 100 prints total,” she said, “with 30 to 40 landmarks depicted, to promote West Virginia tourism and the heritage of West Virginia.”
The Friendsgiving Friday menu will provide an entree of turkey, complemented with mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing with Gina’s homemade croutons, green beans, salad, Momma Jude’s homemade rolls, and assorted cakes for dessert. The cost of the dinner is $10 for adults and $6 for children.
Café Appalachia is a program of Pollen8 Inc., a nonprofit organization developed by founder Cheryl Laws that creates social programs for families affected by West Virginia’s drug epidemic.
“We started Friendsgiving last year. The whole idea is for people who don’t have family in the area to join us so they can have that experience or if they can’t wait and just want a pre-Thanksgiving meal,” Laws said last week. “We typically don’t do dinners, so this is a dinner where people who haven’t experienced our café can come and have a good Thanksgiving meal.”
For its daily meals, Café Appalachia offers two portion sizes — small and large — to diners, according to the Café’s website. In the morning, the Café serves breakfast bites and made-to-order egg sandwiches and coffee.
A cafeteria-style luncheon is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at Café Appalachia. The menu of Appalachian comfort food rotates daily and is posted weekly at www.facebook.com/cafeappalachia.
“Everyone eats at the Café, so individuals who are hungry but can’t afford a meal can volunteer in the garden or provide additional services in exchange for the same warm, nutritious meals other guests receive,” the Café Appalachia website states.
To augment and maintain its programs and recruit new Kroger Community Rewards members to support the café and SCMS financially, Café Appalachia is conducting a pie contest. The winner will be announced during Friendsgiving; he or she will receive a homemade pie made by a Café Appalachia staff baker and delivered before Thanksgiving Day. More details about the contest are posted on the Facebook page listed above.
Also, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. until noon, Café Appalachia will host a Breakfast with Santa event. The breakfast menu will offer pancakes or French toast, fruit cups, bacon and sausage links. Family-oriented activities during the morning will include ornament decorating, face painting and a visit with Santa Claus. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
For further information regarding Café Appalachia and its regular and special events and services, call 681-265-5160 or go to the website, www.cafeappalachia.com.