The Murder and Merriment acting ensemble performed the Christmas-themed “Holly Jolly Homicide” interactive murder mystery in South Charleston last month. They will be presenting “The Deadly Valentine” on Feb. 17 and 18 at the Holiday Inn and Suites Charleston West.
South Charleston Chamber of Commerce | Courtesy photo
The Murder & Merriment acting troupe from Huntington will present a post-Valentine’s Day interactive murder mystery next month in South Charleston.
Amateur sleuths will have two opportunities to solve the mystery of “The Deadly Valentine” in February. The live dinner theater performances are scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Holiday Inn and Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., in South Charleston.
The premise of “The Deadly Valentine” is that Country-Western singing star Blake Kirby has been found strangled to death in his hotel room the morning after winning the Grammy Award for his hit song, “My Valentine to You!” His success had deadly consequences. Those who deduce who Kirby’s killer (or killers, perhaps?) is will be eligible to win a prize for their detective skills.
Tickets cost $50 each. Along with the live, interactive performance, tickets include a dinner buffet (alcoholic beverages are not included).
Seating is limited and reservations are required; visit www.southcharlestonchamber.org. An invoice will be emailed for online payment or payment can be made by phone to the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce at 304-744-0051 during weekday business hours.
For those interested in making the evening a romantic getaway as well, a limited number of hotel packages are available for each night. Reservation information about these are also available via the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce website. Included in each package is a King Suite at the Holiday Inn and Suites Charleston West, a pair of tickets to “The Deadly Valentine,” the dinner buffet, and breakfast for two. The overnight package is priced at $270.07, which includes tax.
Murder & Merriment was founded by George R. Snider III who also performs in many of the dinner theater productions throughout the Tri-State. The murder mysteries have been described by one of the Murder & Merriment actors as “scripted improv,” and they deliver much mirth amid the “murder” and mayhem.
“We’re called Murder & Merriment, so a great deal of our shows offer some comedy. It’s lighthearted and fun. We want to entertain our guests and want them to come and have a good time with their friends and be able to escape from some of the things that are going on in their daily lives for a couple of hours and enjoy themselves,” Snider said in a 2020 Charleston Gazette-Mail article.
Murder & Merriment has performed several interactive murder mysteries with the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce, most recently “Holly Jolly Homicide” in December.
“This marks the 10th year that we have partnered with Murder & Merriment to host these fundraisers for the Chamber,” South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Ream said. “We had no idea when we held our first mystery in January of 2013 how successful they would be. I estimate that Murder & Merriment has performed more than 25 mysteries for us over the past decade. We had to take a couple of years off during the pandemic, but since we started back this year with in-person events, these performances have not only been a sell-out, but we have had to add a second night to the performances. People seem more excited than ever to come out and enjoy a fun and unique evening of interactive entertainment.”
More information about Murder & Merriment is available by calling 304-634-8581 or going to murderandmerriment.com.