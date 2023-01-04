Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Murder & Merriment acting troupe from Huntington will present a post-Valentine’s Day interactive murder mystery next month in South Charleston.

Amateur sleuths will have two opportunities to solve the mystery of “The Deadly Valentine” in February. The live dinner theater performances are scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Holiday Inn and Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., in South Charleston.

