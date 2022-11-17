Scott and Susan Hamilton are veterans of long road trips in Canada, but their summer 2019 journey through its eastern provinces was their most ambitious.
From their home in South Charleston, they clocked more than 7,000 miles.
The Hamiltons will share stories and photos from the trip — their last before the COVID-19 pandemic began — with the Charleston International Club on Friday, Nov. 18, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston.
A potluck dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the Hamiltons’ presentation getting underway at approximately 6:40 p.m.
“This was our fifth trip to Canada,” Scott Hamilton said in a CIC release. “We had traveled in Ontario, western Canada and the Pacific Northwest, but not eastern Canada.”
They began in in eastern Ontario, followed the Saint Lawrence River to Quebec, then turned south to New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. From Nova Scotia, they made the seven-hour ferry crossing to Newfoundland. From its capital, St. John’s, they drove across the island to catch the night ferry back to Nova Scotia. They explored the north shore of the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick before crossing into Maine on the way home.
“We didn’t plan the trip in detail,” said Susan Hamilton in the release. “We had our AAA maps and figured out a couple of days ahead where we wanted to go.”
Most nights they camped in their four-person tent, with the occasional night at a hotel in a town so they could do laundry. They drove a 2014 Toyota Camry hybrid. They would have liked to have driven their Tesla Model 3, but at that time, there were not enough charging stations on the route.
“Today, you could probably do it in an all-electric car,” Scott Hamilton said. “Well, perhaps except for Newfoundland.”
Canada’s easternmost province may have lacked charging stations, but it made up for it in other ways. “The small churches do wonderful lobster dinners as fundraisers,” Susan Hamilton said. “Right from the ocean, caught that morning. That was my birthday treat.”
The Hamiltons, both chemical engineers working for Union Carbide, met in Charleston in 1981 and married in 1984. They have traveled throughout the United States and Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, camping on most trips. Their daughter and son started traveling with them as toddlers on up through high school.
Susan Hamilton retired from Union Carbide when their daughter was born in 1997. Scott Hamilton retired in 2019 after a career with Dow Chemical and Union Carbide.
The Charleston International Club welcomes the public to learn about other countries and cultures and to share their travel experiences. For more information, contact David Mould at davidhmould@gmail.com or 304-400-4368.