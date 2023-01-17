Bridgeview Elementary School in South Charleston will be one of the latest recipients of an onsite therapy dog, as part of the West Virginia Communities In Schools' Friends With Paws program.
West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice announced on Jan. 12 that Bridgeview Elementary will be among the first cohort of state schools obtaining therapy dogs this year through the CIS initiative.
For 2023, along with Bridgeview, which will receive a male Yellow Labrador as its therapy dog, Hinton Area Elementary School in Summers County will receive a male Cream Labradoodle and Oakvale Elementary School in Mercer County will receive a male Apricot and White Labradoodle.
In Kanawha County, the Communities In Schools program has already been implemented at Edgewood Elementary School on Charleston's West Side, Grandview Elementary School in North Charleston, and Capital High School in Charleston. Bridgeview is the first school in Kanawha County selected for Friends with Paws.
Gov. Jim Justice and the first lady launched the CIS statewide initiative in three counties in 2018. The latest additions expand the program to 38 counties, serving more than 91,000 students in more than 200 schools across the Mountain State.
The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in schools across West Virginia, providing companionship and comfort for students.
"Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues," the governor's website states.
Bridgeview Elementary Principal Stephenie Haynes said that the Ohio Street school's CIS coordinator learned about the program during a meeting last summer and submitted Bridgeview as a candidate for a therapy dog.
"We started the process last year," Haynes said, "but during one of our LSIC meetings, one of the families brought up having a therapy dog. They said they were seeing an increase in anxiety in young children and having a therapy dog might be a nice addition to bring to the school, so it's something that actually came from a parent's suggestion, also."
Haynes will be the primary handler for Bridgeview's new canine companion, Louie. She and three other staff members will undertake three days of training next month to gain instruction and build bonds. "Louie will live with me," the principal said, "and I will bring him to school with me. There will be three other trained handlers in the building if I have to be away at a meeting or something like that."
As well as the cheer, moral support and comfort Louie is expected to bring to the Bridgeview student body, Haynes said she sees an extra educational component to his presence at the school. "I don't know what training he's received, but some therapy dogs are also excellent reading buddies for beginning or struggling readers," she said. "It's stress free for students to read to a dog, because a dog is not passing judgment on their ability to read or not read. That's a bonus with the dog."
Haynes said Louie's first official day of school at Bridgeview will be Feb. 24, preceded by a "pup" rally earlier that week to introduce him to the students and faculty.
Prior to the three recently announced additions, nine Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed in CIS schools since April 2022: Coal at Welch Elementary School, Foster at Buckhannon Academy Elementary School, Jasper at Lewis County High School, River at Pineville Elementary School, Shadow at Moorefield Elementary School, Jet at Spring Mills High School, Kylo at Lenore PK-8 School, Winnie at Wayne Elementary School, and Kasha at Green Bank Elementary School.
Louie and the other Friends With Paws dogs receive their training at Ultimate Canine, an academy in Westfield, Indiana.
“I’m so proud of this program and all it’s doing for CIS students,” Cathy Justice said in a Jan. 12 release. “I look forward to placing more therapy dogs in CIS schools this year. I know they will make such a difference at each of their schools.”