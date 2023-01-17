Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Bridgeview Elementary School in South Charleston will be one of the latest recipients of an onsite therapy dog, as part of the West Virginia Communities In Schools' Friends With Paws program.

West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice announced on Jan. 12 that Bridgeview Elementary will be among the first cohort of state schools obtaining therapy dogs this year through the CIS initiative. 

