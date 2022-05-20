Employee volunteers from Covestro in South Charleston have worked with Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam recently, constructing a new house in Charleston.
This year’s Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam “Raise the Roof” project was made possible by a $50,000 donation.
Moreover, employees from Covestro, along with professional leadership from Habitat for Humanity, worked last week to “raise the roof” on the new dwelling. The home is being built on North Hills Drive in Charleston. After bringing the structure under roof, the construction effort will continue over several weeks following the normal Habitat for Humanity building schedule.
This new house will benefit a local home buyer who successfully completes the partnership program required by Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam. In addition to a small down payment and zero-interest monthly mortgage payments, Habitat homebuyers invest hundreds of hours of his or her own labor in building their house and the houses of others.
Along with investing his or her “sweat equity,” the qualified home buyer fulfills other requirements, including completion of Habitat for Humanity’s Master Homeowner Program.
Covestro and Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam have a relationship spanning nearly two decades. Since 2004, Covestro employees have volunteered in support of various Habitat for Humanity projects. To date, Covestro has invested more than a half-million dollars toward Habitat’s work in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
“Covestro and Habitat for Humanity share a deep commitment to this community,” said Dr. Andrew Blackwood, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam, in a release. “Covestro has been one of our biggest contributors — supporting our mission both financially, through its generous contributions, as well as through its employees’ volunteerism.”
According to the West Virginia Manufacturers Association website, Germany-based Covestro is a supplier of premium polymers, with two of its 30 global locations in West Virginia, including the South Charleston office at 501 Second Ave., S.W. The South Charleston facility employs 105 people and 25 contractors, according to the WVMA website.