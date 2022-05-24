Through the end of August, the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston’s Furniture Ministry is once again collecting donations of “gently used” furniture and working appliances for neighbors in need.
The furniture and appliance donations are distributed through social services at Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries at 212 D St. in South Charleston.
Long-time coordinator Tom Titus of First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston has arranged the furniture ministry to help the community with their immediate needs for good, usable furniture and appliances.
“He has a big heart and is always willing to help,” Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator Jenny Keener said.
Keener added that the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston Furniture Ministry has served Kanawha Valley residents for nearly 30 years.
Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries Executive Director Eddie Bucklen said his organization distributes the donated furniture to those in need at a low cost or free with a qualified voucher from Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries’ social services. First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston provides the transportation for pick-ups and deliveries, along with a large furniture storage building to accommodate the summer donations.