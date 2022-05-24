Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries Executive Director Eddie Bucklen (left) and Tom Titus of First Presbyterian Church oversee the annual furniture ministry in South Charleston.

 Jenny Keener | Courtesy photo

Through the end of August, the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston’s Furniture Ministry is once again collecting donations of “gently used” furniture and working appliances for neighbors in need.

The furniture and appliance donations are distributed through social services at Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries at 212 D St. in South Charleston.

Long-time coordinator Tom Titus of First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston has arranged the furniture ministry to help the community with their immediate needs for good, usable furniture and appliances.

“He has a big heart and is always willing to help,” Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator Jenny Keener said.

Keener added that the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston Furniture Ministry has served Kanawha Valley residents for nearly 30 years.

Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries Executive Director Eddie Bucklen said his organization distributes the donated furniture to those in need at a low cost or free with a qualified voucher from Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries’ social services. First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston provides the transportation for pick-ups and deliveries, along with a large furniture storage building to accommodate the summer donations.

Furniture Ministry volunteers are collecting furniture and other items every other Saturday through the end of August. To arrange a pick-up date, call 304-342-0029.

Donations are being accepted from throughout the Kanawha Valley, from Elkview to Hurricane, Keener said.

Organizers are also seeking helping hands. “Several area churches and organizations help with this mission, but this project can always use more volunteers,” Keener said.

Those interested in contributing a day (or more) of volunteer service can contact Keener at 304-989-7609 for additional information.

Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries serves residents of South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Alum Creek, Tornado, the Upper Kanawha Valley, and Putnam County.

For those with furniture and appliance needs, more information is available by calling Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries’ social services department at 304-744-6741.

