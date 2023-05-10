As has been its charitable custom for almost 40 years, the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston’s Furniture Ministry will be accepting donations of “gently used” furniture and working appliances to assist those in need this spring and summer.
Pick-ups of donations will start on Saturday, May 27, and continue on alternate Saturdays through the end of August.
Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries collects and distributes the furniture and appliance donations from its headquarters at 212 D St. in South Charleston.
Tom Titus of First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston has participated in the furniture ministry since its launch in the mid-1980s to help the community with immediate needs for good, usable furniture and appliances.
While First Presbyterian is the anchor church for the longtime project, other South Charleston churches have joined the effort to provide literal helping hands over the years. They include Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, First Church of the Nazarene, Grace Church of the Nazarene, First United Methodist Church, and First Baptist Church of South Charleston. "For years we did it all," Titus explained, "but we've run out of people who are able, so we connected with several churches in South Charleston."
He said they also approached former Heart + Hand Executive Director Kay Hill several years ago and the partnership has flourished.
Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries Executive Director Eddie Bucklen said his organization distributes the donated furniture to those in need at a low cost or free with a qualified voucher from Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries’ Social Services office. First Presbyterian Church provides the transportation for pick-ups and, in some instances, deliveries, along with maintaining a large furniture storage building to accommodate donations.
Furniture and appliances are accepted from donors throughout the Kanawha Valley. To arrange a pick-up date for donations, call 304-342-0029. To volunteer to pick up donations, call 304-989-7609.
Heart + Hand Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Jenny Keener said that, aside from used mattresses, all donations (which are tax deductible) will be considered, although they should be presentable and, with appliances, functional. "We want good, used furniture. We don't want it to have stains or large rips or tears," she said.
"Basically, for most people, it's something you'd use yourself," Titus added.
"We feel that's important, too, that when these furniture items are placed on a voucher that folks who are less fortunate have dignity with what they receive. We want them to have something just as nice as what we'd have ourselves," Bucklen said.
Keener said refrigerators, either full size or smaller, are requested frequently among needed appliances.
"And any time we get a sofa in, it's not here long at all," Bucklen added.
Last year's Furniture Ministry assisted 83 individuals, Keener noted. "That's for each person," she said, "so it's probably closer to 50 households. That's just an estimate."
The valued help of its volunteers increases the ministry's efficacy and outreach as well. Keener invites high school and college students to volunteer for the Furniture Ministry to earn community service hours while helping the cause. "We will always have a need for volunteers," she said.
"The Furniture Ministry is really more important than ever," Bucklen added, "because our numbers for social services assistance have increased exponentially over last year due to the economic environment we're still in. The need for social services assistance and food assistance is just setting records month after month."
Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries' service area entails South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Alum Creek, Tornado, the Upper Kanawha Valley, and Putnam County.
To find out more about the Furniture Ministry, the thrift store, and other Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries programs and services, visit hhomwv.org or call 304-342-0029 (main office) or 304-744-6741 (Social Services office).
The Putnam County Heart + Hand satellite offices are located at Winfield United Methodist Church at 20 Radwin Drive in Winfield. Its operating hours for social service assistance are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Winfield office telephone number is 304-543-8770.
Serving Upper Kanawha Valley residents, the remote office in Chesapeake can be contacted at 304-543-4751 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.