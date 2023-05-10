Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As has been its charitable custom for almost 40 years, the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston’s Furniture Ministry will be accepting donations of “gently used” furniture and working appliances to assist those in need this spring and summer.

Pick-ups of donations will start on Saturday, May 27, and continue on alternate Saturdays through the end of August.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you