At the outset of a new -- and unique -- school year, the South Charleston Public Library Board and management team has release a few reminders for patrons about services and health and safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following guidelines remain in effect until otherwise posted:
● Service hours at the South Charleston Public Library are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
● Online library resources remain available at all times at scplwv.org/resources.
● Holds can be placed on physical library items via online catalog (opac.scplwv.org) or by phone(304-744-6561).
● Drive-up service continues as the preferred method for the pick-up of holds.
● Library items should be returned to the external drops at the front (walk up) or back (drive up) of the building at 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston.
● The library building is open to members of the public with specific service and resource needs.
● Everyone who enters the building is required to wear a face covering over his or her nose and mouth.
● A maximum of 25 patrons is allowed in the building at one time.
● If possible, patrons are asked to visit the library alone to minimize potential exposures.
● Patrons and staff members must maintain social distancing guidelines of 6 feet.
● Library furniture and equipment have been rearranged or removed to meet current health and safety recommendations. Youth Services seating and activity areas are closed until further notice.
● Public computer access is restricted, with a one-hour limit for use. Each user is responsible for cleaning the keyboard, mouse, and area around the computer prior to use and accepts the risk associated with working in a high-touch area.
● Passport services are unavailable at the South Charleston Public Library, per United States State Department passport issuance status.
● In-library programming and meetings are not scheduled.
● Public water fountains are closed in the facility.
● Staff will refuse entry or ask individuals to leave the building for non-compliance.
● Youth Services programs will continue to be delivered virtually through Zoom, Facebook, and/or YouTube. The website, scplwv.org, and social media, @scplwv, will have information about virtual events and online resources.
Among the school-specific reminders available are new materials to assist home-school/virtual teachers and learners. Patrons should contact the SCPL Youth Services Department or visit the SCPL catalog and social media for more information.
The library’s wireless internet remains accessible from outside the library building 24/7, and no password is needed.
Tutoring and study spaces remain unavailable in the library, due to occupancy and social distancing guidelines. Staff members continue to encourage short, purpose-focused visits to the library. Students with research needs can call the library or come in for one-on-one assistance finding information.
If students normally come to the library after school each day, parents must make alternate arrangements, due to occupancy and social distancing guidelines.
"As a library team, we realize these restrictions are far from ideal for all involved. Thanks in advance for understanding the challenging decisions being made to ensure library services for our community continue in a safe manner," SCPL Youth Services Librarian C. Denise Norris said.
"This information is subject to change and not intended to serve as a comprehensive document. All actions planned and implemented will be done in accordance with then-current local, state, and national health and safety guidelines and recommendations to ensure the well-being of library patrons and staff," Norris said.
Questions can be directed to the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, WV 25303; reference@scplwv.org; or 304-744-6561.