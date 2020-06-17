South Charleston library reopens with restrictions

Effective Monday June 15, the South Charleston Public Library’s in-building library services resumed with restrictions to protect the health and safety of the community.
Policies, at present, include:
• Service hours are 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Holds may be placed on physical library items via online catalog or by phone.
• Drive-up services continue as the preferred method for holds pick-up.
• All library items can be returned to external drops at the front (walk up) or back (drive up) of the building.
• The library building is open to members of the public with specific service and resource needs.
• Everyone who enters the building at 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston is required to wear a mask/covering over their nose and mouth.
• Only 25 patrons will be permitted the building at one time. Directions for entry processes are posted in the library’s lobby.
• Patrons are asked to come alone if possible and families are asked to send one adult, no children, to select books.
• Patrons and staff must maintain social distancing guidelines of a minimum of 6 feet.
• Library furniture and equipment have been rearranged or removed to meet current health and safety recommendations. Youth Services seating and activity areas are closed.
• Public computer access is restricted, with a one-hour limit. Each user is responsible for cleaning the keyboard, mouse and area around the computer prior to use and accepts risk associated with working in a high-touch area.
• Passport services are unavailable, due to the U.S. Department of State current passport issuance status.
• Patrons needing fax or notary services are asked to call ahead for an appointment.
• In-library programming and meetings are not scheduled. Public water fountains are closed.
• Online library resources remain available at all times, via scplwv.org/resources.
Staff members will refuse entry or ask individuals to leave the building for noncompliance of the policies.
Library officials stated the plan is subject to change and not intended to serve as a comprehensive document. All actions planned and implemented will be done in accordance with local, state and national health and safety guidelines and recommendations to ensure the well-being of staff and community members.
Summer Teen Program
The South Charleston Public Library will host an online Summer Teen Program, “Land of Heroes,” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
A Zoom session will explore storytelling and writing, as well as allowing virtual participants to play games and craft with their library friends.
“Imagine Your Story” is the summer theme, and this week is all about the “Land of Heroes,” in which teens will explore heroes, villains and other characters.
To join the Zoom meeting, log into zoom.us/j/93029546777. The meeting ID number is 930 2954 6777.
The South Charleston Public Library’s online programs are recorded and posted on library social media. If you do not want your child’s image or voice on the recording, turn off your audio and/or video when you enter the session.
For more information contact the SCPL at 304-744-6561, SCPLWV.org or reference@scplwv.org