South Charleston Lions Club seeking swingers, sponsors for third annual golf tournament

The search is on for golfers and supporters for the South Charleston Lions Club’s third annual golf tournament.
With a four-person (or two-player minimum)/best ball scramble format, the tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
The per-team cost is $200, which, along with play, will include a golf cart, greens fees and luncheon meals.
Last year’s tournament drew approximately 50 golfers. This year’s goal is to have at least 70 to 75 people/teams playing.
Organizers are seeking donations from area business people, organizations and individuals to sponsor holes along the Little Creek Park course. Sponsors will receive a sign on the course. A minimum of $100 is required to sponsor a hole. Donations can be mailed to Stephen Hogg, 1022 Ridge Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309.
The Lions Club is also seeking donations of cash or prizes that will be used toward prizes to be awarded at the tourney. (At last year’s tournament, which attracted one golfer scored a hole-in-one, earning a $10,000 prize.)
South Charleston Lions Club members will use the proceeds from the tournament to fund their various community projects, such as South Charleston High School’s Project Graduation, a pair of area Little League baseball and softball teams, Skiing for the Blind, Lions Quest, the Sight Foundation, the Lions Club International Foundation and other benevolent endeavors.
“Our club buys glasses and hearing aids,” longtime South Charleston Lions Club Secretary Stephen Hogg said. “We contribute to the West Virginia Lions Clubs Sight Foundation. We ring bells for the Salvation Army, and we support South Charleston’s Heart & Hand with food baskets at Christmas. We take part in the Adopt-a-Highway program, donate to the South Charleston Public Library and help send kids to diabetes camp, as well as supporting other diabetes-related causes. If we’re able to get involved in the community, we will. We’ve helped a local family in need by donating food for them for a week.”
The club will also be conducting a membership drive this evening, Wednesday, March 11, starting at 6 p.m. at the Little Creek Park Country Club. A dinner will be included for participants. More information about the meeting is available by contacting Karen Gorby at 304-542-9545.
“We’re looking for community service-minded people who want to work together to help people out,” Hogg, 65, said. “We have a good time. The meetings only last a hour an or an hour and 15 minutes. There’s a statewide membership drive going on this month, but it’s not just this month; people can join any time they want.”
The South Charleston Lions meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at Little Creek Park. Hogg said the first meeting is free to attend for prospective members. He added that members need not reside in South Charleston, either.
“We have members from Hurricane, Charleston and Dunbar, too,” the South Charleston resident said. “There are no boundary lines for the Lions Club.”
For further information about registering for the golf tournament or becoming a sponsor or donor, contact Stephen Hogg at 304-766-6517 or 304-444-1918.