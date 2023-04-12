South Charleston Middle School sixth grade art students who crafted a collage of the West Virginia Capitol in March include, from left, (front row) Aurora Corona, Kenly Swyers, Lillian Hamilton, Emeri Laws, Aiden Cox, (back row) Maddox Saunders, Jason Wang, Deangelo Davis, Waylon Taylor, and Brycen Orcutt.
South Charleston Middle School students are hoping to capitalize on a “Capitol” idea and their collective creativity to raise funds for their art program.
SCMS art teacher Jenna Hill explained how the young artists’ latest creation, a collage, came about. “In March, one of my sixth grade classes collaborated to create an amazing collage from magazines. The students worked in groups of two to three to search through hundreds of magazines to find the colored pieces they needed for their section of the group collage.
“When the students were finished at the end of the week, we put all the pieces together to create an incredible image of the Capitol in Charleston. We chose the image of the Capitol because it is unique to our region, and the students used magazines to learn how recycled materials can be some of the best art making supplies.”
Hill said she distributed a photograph of the students’ completed collage to a number of her SCMS colleagues. “Several people requested a print of the collage. That is how our fundraiser idea began, with so many people wanting to know where they can purchase a print,” she said.
If you’re among those interested in buying prints, the 11-inch-by-14-inch versions cost $15 apiece and 8-inch-by-10-inch prints can be purchased for $10 each. Pre-orders can made beginning this week from a link on the SCMS Facebook page and school website. Prints can be pre-ordered through May 7, Hill said.
The orders will be available for pick-up from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on May 15 at the SCMS front entrance on Third Avenue. They will also be available to pick up from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the remainder of the week.
The prints will be processed on a digital inkjet printer on 130-pound gloss paper. They will be packaged in plastic art sleeves and will include information and a group photograph on the back of the students who created the Capitol collage.