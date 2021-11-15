South Charleston Middle School eighth grade art students will unveil products born of their creative talents at an Art Walk event scheduled for 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at nearby Café Appalachia, 206 D St. in South Charleston.
Artworks on display and for sale on Friday will include the students’ limited-edition prints of local West Virginia landmarks and urban (and rural) legends, polymer clay pens and 3-D, painted ornaments.
This will be the third year the SCMS eighth graders have pooled their talents for an Art Walk, their teacher, Jenna Hill, said last week.
“The main reason I started the Art Walk in 2018 was to promote the beauty and culture of the Mountain State and to show students how to make art through printmaking and sell it. I’ve had a lot of success so far and hope to do our special event in our community each year,” Hill said.
“We had Art Walks in 2018 and 2019, but not last year, because of the COVID-19 situation, but it’s getting bigger every year, and we’re excited about it.”
She said her art students — about 40 of them this year — delve into topics that are Mountain State related for their Art Walk projects, in conjunction with their West Virginia Studies curriculum. “They research something about West Virginia — the state flower, state insect or some iconic place like the New River Gorge, Hawks Nest, the Whipple Store or the state Capitol,” Hill explained. “This year, they’ve done some linocut prints on the Flatwoods Monster and Mothman.”
Other linoprint subjects to be featured include the cardinal (the state bird), Babcock State Park, the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad, the Green Bank Observatory, the Sutton Lake Dam, a black bear (the state animal), a coal miner, the Moundsville State Penitentiary, Tamarack, Seneca Caverns, Cranberry Glades, Blenko Glass and the Berkeley Springs Castle.
Students also contributed a paragraph or two about the subjects they created, which are included in the plastic-sealed, packaged prints that will be on display at the downtown café on Friday.
Hill said more than 100 items will be shown and available for purchase for $10 each, and they make distinctive, homespun holiday gift items. “This is starting to be the time where Christmas is getting big, so this is like an Art Walk-slash-Christmas bazaar.”
SCMS seventh grade students fashioned the clay pens, which will sell for $3 apiece.
“Our library teacher here has four 3-D printing machines from the county,” Hill said, “and her students designed 3-D Christmas ornaments they made with them. It might take eight or nine hours to print out one of these ornaments — they’re pretty neat. I think they’ll be $5 each.”
Proceeds from the art sales will benefit SCMS art and library programs. “That money makes such a difference in the art program and the amount of materials and supplies I can buy. It’s like a night-and-day difference, by raising money this way,” Hill said.
Café Appalachia will be hosting its community Friendsgiving dinner during Friday’s Art Work as well.
For further information about the Art Walk, email Jenna Hill at jrhill@mail.kana.k12.wv.us. For additional information regarding Friday’s Friendsgiving dinner, contact Café Appalachia at 681-265-5160.