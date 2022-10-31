To benefit and bolster their art program, South Charleston Middle School students will showcase their creations this month for viewing and sale at nearby Café Appalachia.
This will be the fourth year the school and Café Appalachia have partnered for the Art Walk/bazaar event.
"This year, we are collaborating again with Café Appalachia and our SCMS Art Walk event will be with their Friendsgiving meal from 4 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 18," said SCMS art teacher Jenna Hill.
Café Appalachia's fifth annual Friendsgiving meal will be held at 206 D St. in South Charleston, with dine-in and take-out orders to be available.
The students' hand-crafted artworks are ideal for holiday gift giving -- and even more diversified this year, their teacher said.
"We have really branched out on items we will be selling to the public," Hill said. "Last spring, my dad donated a bandsaw to the art program, and I gathered scrap wood over the summer. We have hand-cut wooden trees and houses for Christmas displays. We even have wood plaques made of multiple wood pieces based on the state insect, the honeybee, the state bird, cardinal bird, and the white tail deer.
"I cut all the wood pieces on the bandsaw and we purchased gloves and sandpaper for the students. My students sanded and painted all the pieces, and I have learned so much about woodwork and production," Hill added.
The students will also offer West Virginia resin key chains, SCMS resin ornaments, and SCMS resin magnets for purchase.
A significant number of the student artists' works will have a Mountain State motif, Hill noted.
"The linocut prints my eighth grade class designed and carved are amazing. We are offering 21 different designs based on West Virginia landmarks, culture, and heritage. We have prints from West Virginia landmarks such as the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, the World's Largest Teapot in Chester, the New River Gorge Bridge, Hawks Nest, the Greenbrier, the Marshall University Memorial Fountain, and the Capitol. We have prints that celebrate the state symbols such as the rhododendron, the state tree, the sugar maple, the black bear, the honey bee, the brook trout, the monarch butterfly, and the cardinal bird. We even have a limited edition of the Braxton County Monster, the Mothman, the Mountaineer, and a coal miner."
The limited-edition prints range from seven to 12 prints in an edition and they can be purchased for $10 each.
"Our school initiative this year is to expose and teach students how to write a 3.8 paragraph. Each student researched their topic and has written a 3.8 paragraph which is included in behind the print in the plastic sleeve. We are so excited to show these to their families and to the public," Hill said.
In a 2021 Metro article, Hill said, “The main reason I started the Art Walk in 2018 was to promote the beauty and culture of the Mountain State and to show students how to make art through printmaking and sell it."
For more information regarding the SCMS Art Walk, email Jenna Hill at jrhill@mail.kana.k12.wv.us. For more details about the Friendsgiving dinner, contact Café Appalachia at 681-265-5160 or via its Facebook page.