Born and raised in South Charleston, Ginna Taylor returned to her hometown earlier this year as the commissioned pastor of First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston.
Taylor assumed her pastoral role at the start of February and said she has seen the church invigorated as the COVID-19 social restrictions have relaxed in recent weeks.
"I feel like this church has a lot of spirit," she said last week. "People are excited to be together again, especially since COVID. There's a lot of momentum and excitement. In the four months I've been the pastor, I've baptized two adults and one child and brought four members into the church.
"You can see people are just excited. We actually had our worship and music committee meeting last night and are already planning for Christmas. We have a new music director, and she and I work really well together."
Taylor said the church's mission extends well beyond its sanctuary and her pulpit. "I tell my congregants this: The pastor does not run the church, the congregation does. It's my duty to see what ministry each individual has in them and uplift them in the ministry. As an example, one lady asked me if she could put flowers on the door. I said, 'Absolutely, you can.' That's her ministry. I always look at people to see what their gifts are and try to give them opportunities to work those gifts. That's sort of my role."
First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston also partners closely with the Heart + Hand Ministries in South Charleston, she said. "We work on how we can motivate and help our congregation gather what they need to support our people in South Charleston," Taylor explained. "Our local ministry works to help Heart + Hand feed people in the community. Our vision is to work within our South Charleston community where we see needs. My focus is locally, obviously, because I'm a South Charleston girl, but we want to help the all people, not just the congregation. We're here to be the body that can help people."
According to her online biography, Taylor was baptized as an infant at the First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, where she became a ruling elder as an adult.
"My dad was a Union Carbider, so I grew up in South Charleston. I went to South Charleston Junior High and High schools and graduated as a Black Eagle in '84," Taylor said.
She subsequently graduated from then-named West Virginia State College with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting with a minor in Early Childhood Education with Pre-K endorsement from coursework at West Virginia State University, Marshall University, and West Virginia University. She retired from First Presbyterian, Charleston, last year, having served 18 years in preschool ministry as the director of the church's weekday preschool program.
Taylor studied through the Presbytery of West Virginia and attained Authorized Lay Preacher and Commissioned certification. Those credentials enabled her to become the contracted pastor at First Presbyterian in South Charleston.
She lives in Charleston with her husband, Blair, and her son, Tait. When she is "off-duty," she said, "I love to kayak. We just bought a Jeep Wrangler. We love to drive all over West Virginia, particularly up and down the New River Gorge. My husband and I also love to do photography. We just love to get outdoors and explore, especially in West Virginia."
First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston observed its 100th anniversary in 2019. The church is located at 508 Second Ave. in South Charleston. For service times and additional information about the church, call 304-744-2333 or go to the website, www.fpcscwv.org.