To grow plants, food and greater community involvement and camaraderie, Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries in South Charleston will open the Heart+Soul Seed Library later this month on site and at nearby Café Appalachia.
A seed library facilitates the sharing of seeds within a community, working much like a traditional library, but with seeds instead of books. Individuals can “check out” free seeds, grow them and possibly allow some plants to go to seed and save some of those seeds to plant the following year or share with other gardeners. Volunteers package and prepare seeds by volunteers for distribution through the program, placed in the seed library card catalog at Café Appalachia at 206 D St. in South Charleston.
Master Gardener and longtime Heart+Hand volunteer Caryle Snyder conceived and is organizing the Heart+Soul Seed Library project. Dan Brammer will offer free, bi-weekly gardening classes at Heart+Hand’s Community Room, in conjunction with the program, as well.
A grand opening event for the seed library is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries.
Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries is a nonprofit organization located at 212 D St. in South Charleston. It serves more than 5,000 people throughout the Kanawha Valley annually with basic needs assistance, such as food and clothing. Nearly 500 Kanawha and Putnam county families were helped during the 2021 Christmas holiday season.
For more information regarding the seed library, contact Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Jenny Keener at 304-989-7609 or volunteers@hhomwv.org. More information about other Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries programs can be found at hhomwv.org.