While COVID-19 concerns continue to cast long shadows on life — and business — as usual, some South Charleston officials say there are several rays of positive light being shed throughout the city.
“We’re doing well,” South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr. said last week. “Just yesterday, I got a text message from the city manager, who said our sales tax check from that state was up 5%. That’s good news.
“From a financial standpoint,” the mayor continued, “we’re better off than we’ve been in decades. A lot of that has to do with CARES Act assistance, but B&O and sales tax revenue is up; that’s a good sign.
“Obviously, things are not normal as far as business activities go, but there’s no better barometer than the B&O tax; when the gross sales tax is up, that tells you money is being spent in the community.
“What we’re seeing as far as dollars being spent, we seem to be doing OK. Projects are operating as business as usual. The flash pond project is on time and construction on it is moving along. The letters of intent from companies wanting to come here are still intact.
“We’ve been on a little bit of an uptick, honestly,” Mullens said. “People have settled into what they’ve had to. The only downside is all of the events we’ve had to cancel. People have asked if we’re going to have a Christmas parade this year, and that’s probably not going to happen.
“But the state of the city is good. We’ve just gotten approval from City Council for a $100,000 grant out there for our businesses. We’re going to start sharing some of these dollars with our business community and that will be immediately. And, hopefully, we’ll be able to do it again,” Mullens said.
South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Vicki Vaughan said the strictures of social distancing have motivated the CVB to amp up its social media presence.
“All of this has given us time to focus on social media and getting news out around the town,” Vaughan said.
Heavily promoted are South Charleston’s outdoor attractions, such as the Mound and, the Little Creek Golf Course. Vaughan said she has been visiting Little Creek Park regularly, taking and posting photos of the fall colors there to encourage safe recreation.
“We also have the bumper cars at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena,” she said. “The movie business on hold; they’ve had difficulty getting movies and dealing with the social distancing.
“Because of COVID-19, one of the things we see is that people are highly interested where they can go eat. The city put up a tent near the Mound and another one off D Street. Olive Tree Cafe and Catering, the Mexican restaurant, Cafe Appalachia, and others have outdoor seating. It’s been a plus that people can go to eat and be social distanced.”
Creativity in countering possible COVID-19 encounters is key, Vaughan said. On Oct. 6, a drive-thru event was held on Fourth Avenue as part of National Fire Prevention Week.
“Bags with fire safety information were distributed, as were little prizes for kids who came by,” she said. “We had about 30 cars for that.”
A second drive-thru event the SCCVB and the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene planned to sponsor at South Charleston High School on Oct. 11, in lieu of the church’s yearly community block party, was canceled by rain. Church members intend to have a “trunk or treat” drive-thru Halloween event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, Vaughan said, with candy handouts, costumed characters, and other safety-minded attractions. Saturday’s event will be held in the church’s parking lot at 4923 Kentucky St. in South Charleston.
“Everybody is trying to be real creative and find different ways to keep people socially distanced,” Vaughan said. “Our social media focus now is huge; it’s the only way we can really communicate with people.”
“When the pandemic first hit in the spring, the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce had to quickly pivot our focus to disseminating information to our members on such things as the new and ever-changing government guidelines and mandates, conducting business remotely, applying for payroll protection, economic injury loans, and grants, etc.,” South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Ream said.
“Unfortunately, but understandably, like other nonprofit organizations, we had to cancel our in-person events and fundraisers, such as our golf tournament, annual business expo, Business After Hours, and murder mystery dinners.”
Ream said the SCCOC was able to reschedule and conduct its yearly 5K Wellness Run/Walk in June.
“Although we had a small turnout, the runners and walkers expressed their appreciation to participate in a safe outdoor event,” she said.
“We also transitioned to presenting virtual events to our membership. In coordination with the YWCA Racial Justice Program, we provided online Implicit Bias Training to our members and their employees. It was important, even during the pandemic, to be able to offer this timely dialogue for our members.
“We typically host in-person candidate forums during an election year, but this fall, we moved our candidate forums online. The silver lining for these candidate events is that based on the number of views of the recordings which we shared on Facebook, they actually had a broader reach then we typically have at an in-person forum.
“Local businesses have proven to be resilient,” Ream said, “especially the ones that were able to quickly adapt their businesses and come up with innovative ways to reach their customers and accommodate new state guidelines. Calvin Broyles Jewelers, for example, did a great job of staying connected with their customers by doing Facebook Live sales.”
Some South Charleston businesses adapted with strategies such as adding outdoor seating areas, moving a portion or all of their retail sales online, and offering extended business hours, among other pivots and practices.
“Our local hotels, along with the rest of the hotel industry, were greatly impacted by pandemic, but the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West creatively offered special ‘work from home, away from home’ workday specials,” Ream said.
“What has also been impressive is how our area businesses stepped up during this pandemic to be true community supporters. Dow quickly shifted its production to hand sanitizer that it donated to state and local agencies. Since they were not hosting many events, the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West became a different role as a partner to the American Red Cross, using their hotel conference rooms to hold numerous blood drives, which they will continue to do through November,” Ream said.
She said city officials took a proactive approach to their pandemic response, authorizing outdoor seating for its businesses, temporarily lifting certain ordinance restrictions to allow more sidewalk sales.
“The South Charleston Chamber is also excited that Mayor Mullens and the City of South Charleston recently announced that City Council has allocated $100,000 to a new Small Business COVID Recovery Grant Program,” Ream said. “These $5,000 grants will help small businesses that incurred special expenses due to COVID-19, such as improvements to property, reimbursements for equipment purchases that aided the business to continue to operate during the pandemic.”
She said challenges for the future include finding a balance between providing virtual opportunities and “combating ‘Zoom fatigue.’”
On Tuesday, the SCCOC provided its first online Business After Hours networking program. At 11 a.m. today, the Chamber, the SCCVB and the City of South Charleston will host a ribbon-cutting event for J.W. Barber Shop at 1109-A Jefferson Road.
“While ribbon cuttings look a little different during the pandemic, because we wear masks and keep socially distant, it is important to celebrate the successes of our small businesses,” Ream said.
During the week of Nov. 30, she noted, the Chamber will present several events to celebrate its local businesses, including an inaugural Virtual Business Expo, Ream said.
For 2021, she added, the Chamber is already in the planning stages to stage the 29th annual Groundhog Breakfast and Economic Forecast on Feb. 2. “We anticipate that this will be a hybrid event, with some people attending in person, while others watch online,” she said.