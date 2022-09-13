Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A South Charleston woman has been named to serve as AARP of West Virginia's associate state director of community outreach.

AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller announced the appointment of Susan Canfield LeFew to the position earlier this month.

