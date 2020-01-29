South Hills students bestow $1K to KCHA

Displaying a holiday entrepreneurial spirit to rival Santa's elves at their North Pole workshop, students at Overbrook Elementary School on Oakwood Road in Charleston labored for a worthy cause they had chosen in December.
The students created and operated a holiday shop at their South Hills school, raising a bit more than $2,000 from sales.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, they presented a check in one half of the amount of their holiday earnings to representatives of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, to support the Greenbrier Street animal shelter's ongoing programs and services.
KCHA Director of Development Holly Goheen and Community Engagement Coordinator Sarah Tolley visited the school to receive the check. They were accompanied by a well-received visitor, a pup named Muffin who is available for adoption at the KCHA. Each child who wished to do so got to meet and pet Muffin following the check presentation.
Fifth grade student Jackson Engles handed Tolley and Goheen a handmade check for the $1,000, with the authentic check given to them shortly afterward by Overbrook Teacher for the Gifted Jamie Singleton.
Prior to Christmas, the students also gave $1,000 to Mountain Mission as part of the schoolwide canned food drive for the Charleston nonprofit, charitable organization.
"Our fifth grade put [the fund drive] together," Singleton said, "and then the second, third and fourth grades helped with it."
Singleton explained that the fifth grade students devised a business plan and run the Overbrook School Mart three days a week at the school. There, for a half-hour before the start of classes, students can purchase merchandise such as pencils, pens and wristbands. The December effort was an offshoot of that ongoing endeavor.
"They called it the Overbrook Holiday Shop," she said. "The community and parents donated items and money, mainly from The Dollar Tree, socks, hats, tools for the dads, things like that."
The students pitched in to wrap the gift items and help their younger classmates select gifts during the three days before Christmas when the merchandise was offered for sale, Singleton added.
"It was stressful but exciting," student Zoe Gardner, 9, said. "It was stressful because no one would line up. It was chaos, but it was also exciting, because chaos can sometimes be exciting.
"Some of us were helping the younger kids," Zoe said, "and, when the older kids were here, we were just wrapping. We sold a lot of things you can give for Christmas. We sold a lot of mugs. There was a mini pool table that I gave to my brother. And we had some make-up."
"There were some socks and toys," added Aleah Booker, 10. "A good thing was we had a lot of things for boys."
Aleah said the Overbrook classes worked in a sort of assembly-line fashion at the shop. "We got finished with one class and then they went back to their class and they called another class. They went through the grades like that, and then there were times when everybody could shop."
"My class, we were here like 24/7," said Zoe. "We were here as much as we possibly could be."
"Every person helped," Singleton said, noting that the effort also had the academic benefits of teaching the fifth grade class more about economics and community service.
"These kids have done a fantastic job at Overbrook Elementary. They raised $1,000 in three days operating a Christmas shop, essentially, that let folks do some of their last-minute Christmas shopping," Goheen said.
"Donations like this help our community's abandoned and abused animals find homes, and, of course, the temporary shelter until they find those forever homes," she said.