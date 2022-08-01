A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support Denys Pavlov, an exchange student from Ukraine, and his family members will take place at the Eleanor Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Dinners will cost $10 per plate. Proceeds will be used to help relocate Pavlov's mother and grandmother from the war-torn Ukraine to the United States; they were expected to arrive in West Virginia this week.
Donations of cash, gift cards, toiletries and cleaning supplies will be accepted at the dinner as well.
Emily Kearns, Tracy Blake, and Tammy Williams are organizing the fundraiser. "Denys' mother and grandmother are coming here with pretty much nothing or any kind of resources," Kearns said. "We're trying to raise money to help meet their financial needs when they get here to West Virginia. We saw the need and reached out to community churches. They're helping provide all the food."
As an exchange student at Buffalo High School this past academic year, Pavlov expected a nine-month stay with his host, Shannon Priddy of Eleanor, until the Russian invasion of his home country upended those plans. "I was supposed to return on June 9," Pavlov said, "but, of course, I didn't. My flight was canceled and I couldn't go back to Ukraine."
He said the U.S. government is providing temporary protective status for Ukranians who have resided in America since April.
Pavlov has described some of his experiences on the "Standing with Denys" Facebook page. He shared a post about the last 10 months of his life on the page on July 27:
"Moving in a chronological order, my story started in September 2021. After losing all hope of getting a match with an American host family, I continued my regular life in Ukraine. I made plans for graduation and a future in college.
"Everything changed after the sudden phone call one late evening. I was already attending a high school in Ukraine for two weeks before that life-changing day. The phone call was confirmation of my placement in America. They found me a family, I thought. I now realize that a family found me!
"My flight was scheduled for the next day. At this point, I made the most important decision in my life, and I decided to take a chance. I briefly said goodbye to everyone I approached in that last day in Ukraine, as I was packing all my belongings in an extreme rush. In 24 hours after the call, I, a 16-year-old boy who knows nothing about life, was standing in the airport. I gave the last hug to my mother and grandmother as we promised each other that we would never lose a connection. We would see each other again in nine months.
"My journey started right there, physically, but more importantly -- mentally. The realization, that from now on I must do everything by myself, was hitting me from every corner. I will never forget the way my country looked before I left.
"After an exhausting 34 hours of flights and layovers, I arrived in West Virginia. The state that I knew nothing about at that time. I was warmly greeted by Shannon Priddy and his daughter, Ashlee. Shannon is my host-father in America, the brightest person I have met in this country. He has put forth a lot of effort for me to come here, and he has surely changed my life in the most positive way. I appreciate him like no one else and I thank God that he brought me to Shannon’s house.
"The first months in the USA were completely magical for me. The amount of work which I’ve done can't fit in my head even now. Everything was completely new and unfamiliar to me, from basic objects to complicated differences in people’s beliefs. One of the most complicated things for me was communication, because I came here without the knowledge of how to speak in English. After the days and weeks of trying, I achieved the required knowledge to communicate with wonderful people who surround me. Trying new sports, subjects, church, food, and culture was the greatest experience of my life which I would never get without going to the other side of the globe.
"Christmas Eve impressed me by the amount of spirit and the special state of mind of the people around me. All the lights and decorations reflected memories from Ukraine, and this was the time when I first met major homesickness. Even though America was slowly becoming a new home to me, I fell into the constant process of thinking about my home and family. The 16 years of great memories and emotions were irreplaceable. This was the first Christmas that my family met without me. Like the beautiful flower missing its petals, we were celebrating the winter holidays in other parts of the world.
"After the holidays, my life came back on a normal track, and I recovered my interest in exploring and feeling everything beautiful around me. I worked hard in high school and even decided to try a new sport -- basketball. I was thrilled by the opportunities and plans which I had for the future. I appreciated every minute in the United States, as I only had four months before going back home.
"Everything changed in one night for me and 40 million other lives that would forever be divided into the before and after of Feb. 24, 2022. It was the worst day of my entire life. The first day the war in Ukraine started. On that day, for the first time in the entire year, we didn’t watch TV in the morning, because of the terrifying news coming up every second.
"My emotions were spinning around the circle. Fear, devastation, anger, incomprehension, frustration, guilt, and resentment occupied my soul. My family endured constant air attacks and a humanitarian crisis. I don’t want to describe all the horrors of war to you. I just want to tell you that for me it does not feel real, and I am still trying to realize that Feb. 24 is not just a nightmare. Even after defeating depression, sometimes I have hope to wake up from this terrifying nightmare and forget about it forever.
"Today, I am proud of my country. I am proud of my people and the president of Ukraine. I am doing everything within my power to help my homeland with donations and media support. I will never forget about Ukraine, and I pray God to defend it from any threats and danger.
"Of course, due to my inability to go to my beloved hometown, my flight was canceled. I have been very discouraged up to this point. Today, however, I am happy to realize that my natural family, my mother Svitalana and grandmother Maiia, will be able to come and stay in America. The country which has become my Motherland after 10 months because of the amazing people who live here. I would have not become anyone close to who I am now without the support from everyone around me.
"I appreciate every single person who I met on my journey. I want you to understand that the importance of your presence in my life is indescribable. And in the end, I would like to advise everyone to appreciate the people around you, because they can help you as much as they have helped me.
"I am looking forward to the future, hoping that my life will get back on track with my family around. That we would be able to build new plans and defeat all the difficulties on our way with the family and you."
The benefit spaghetti dinner will be served in the upper level of the fire department at 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
For additional information, call Emily Kearns at 304-542-2249, Tracy Blake at 304-807-7032 or Tammy Williams at 304-610-1344.