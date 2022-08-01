Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support Denys Pavlov, an exchange student from Ukraine, and his family members will take place at the Eleanor Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Dinners will cost $10 per plate. Proceeds will be used to help relocate Pavlov's mother and grandmother from the war-torn Ukraine to the United States; they were expected to arrive in West Virginia this week.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you