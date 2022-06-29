A number of the state’s heavy hitters in emergency management were present for the 2022 West Virginia Floodplain Management Association Annual Conference at Chief Logan State Park Lodge and Conference Center last week.
Featuring presentations from West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the National Weather Service and FEMA, the gathering offered attendees the opportunity to mingle and talk shop in person for the first time since 2019.
Among the nearly 100 attendees at the three-day conference were county floodplain managers and administrators, state and local emergency management officials, planners, and engineers.
In line with the Floodplain Management Association’s mission to mitigate losses caused by flooding and to promote the natural functions of floodplains, presenters shared information on a wide variety of topics ranging from green infrastructure to the changing risk factors involved with flood insurance.
Presenting the conference’s keynote address, the West Virginia FEMA Integration Team’s Disaster Field Coordinator James Young recognized the valuable and multifaceted role that floodplain managers play for their counties and towns, calling them the “Swiss Army Knives of emergency management.”
“Floodplain managers are a central cog in local government and truly support all phases of emergency management,” Young said later. “Their work may not always be publicly recognized, but they are a key partner to help FEMA and (West Virginia Emergency Management Division) execute our missions.”
During the course of the meeting, sponsors shared information on products and services to help communities and individuals better prepare for flooding events.
For information about the West Virginia Floodplain Management Association, visit wvfma.org.
