South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens will be among the presenting speakers for the 29th Annual Groundhog Breakfast in South Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Sponsored by the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce, this year’s economic forecast and networking event will be presented with in-person and virtual attendance options. Tickets for virtual participation cost $20 each. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of in-person tickets are available; those interested in attending on site should contact the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce for pricing and seating availability.
Reservations and tickets, along with additional information and updates, are available at www.southcharlestonchamber.org. Information is also available by emailing South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Ream at executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org or 304-744-0051.
The Groundhog Breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday with a breakfast buffet at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave. in South Charleston.
Speakers will step to the podium beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Along with Mullens, the tentative roster of speakers includes West Virginia State University President Nicole Pride, West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins, West Virginia Office of Equal Employment Director Tia Welch, West Virginia Office of Broadband Director Charlie Dennie, and Truist Market President Christy Elliott.