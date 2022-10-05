The City of St. Albans and collaborators have concocted a macabre calendar of Halloween-related events for maximal family fun, frolic (and a smattering of frights here and there) this month.
History, mystery, chills, thrills, treats, and more are in store at the following spine-tingling sites in October:
St. Albans History and Mystery Walking ToursSt. Albans Historical Society historians and experts will lead guided tours — approximately a mile and a half in walking distance — that explore the eerier elements of the city during the Civil War era.
The next History and Mystery Walking Tour is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Future edifying (and mildly terrifying) tours are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16; 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; and 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Tours meet at the Loop on Sixth Avenue in downtown St. Albans, with tickets costing $10 for adults and $5 for children.
St. Albans Haunted Trail at City Park
The perennially popular, goosebump-inducing St. Albans Haunted Trail returns to St. Albans City Park at 931 Observatory Drive for weekend shivers and pulse-pounding merriment next week. The trail will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14, 15, 21, and 22.
Area bands and other musicians will provide live music to entertain those who are waiting to embark on the spooky twists and turns of the transformed-for-Halloween hiking trail. Concessions will be available for purchase as well.
Haunted Trail admission costs $5 per person. Free parking is available at Coleman Field, with free hayrides for transportation from the ballfield to the staging area.
For more information about this month’s Haunted Trail activities, go to saparkswv.com.
Crawl-o-Ween St. Albans Pub Crawl on Main Street
The Crawl-o-Ween St. Albans Pub Crawl on Main Street will take place from 6 until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Come in costume to drop by six St. Albans bars and restaurants offering specials on their Halloween spirits and more.
During the Pub Crawl, Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for activities such as a costume contest and games, including beer pong, kan jam and corn hole among them. DJ ActRight will spin high-energy, monster hits and other music to set the mood for the festivities.
For full details and ticket information about the Crawl-o-Ween St. Albans Pub Crawl, visit the Facebook event page.
Spooky Ghost Story Telling at Morgan’s Kitchen
A few chilling ghost stories will be told from 7 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the historic Morgan’s Kitchen at 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans.
This event is free and light refreshments will be served.
Contact the St. Albans Historical Society at 304-727-5972 or visit the SAHS’ Facebook page or website, stalbanshistory.com, for more information.
Maranatha Fellowship Trunk or TreatMaranatha Fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, will host a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Candy and other goodies will be dispensed to children in a safe and supervised environment, courtesy of the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, the City of St. Albans, local groups, businesses, churches, and individuals. (Those wishing to take part in distributing the treats can find out more at saparkswv.com/trunkortreat.)
Halloween Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat hours in St. Albans will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in accordance with Kanawha County guidelines this Halloween.