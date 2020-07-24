Dunham's Sports opened on Friday, July 24, at Liberty Square Shopping Center at Hurricane/Teays Valley.
The store celebrated by giving away six-packs of Coke and Diet Coke to anyone making a purchase of $10 or more (while supplies lasted). Among the grand-opening bargains was a sale on kayaks, with a large supply in stock.
Dunham's Sports has more than 230 stores nationwide. The chain specializes in sporting goods and athletic equipment, as well as active and casual sports apparel and footwear. "We are excited to be opening in the Hurricane community," said Jeff Lynn, Dunham's chairman and CEO.
The store -- located at the former Elder-Beerman location -- is the sixth Dunham's Sports to open in West Virginia. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.