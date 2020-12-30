The Alban Arts Center in St. Albans has announced its 2021 spring semester Alban Arts Academy will get underway on Jan. 11, with in-person and virtual attendance options available.
The academy curriculum for in-person classes at the Alban Arts Center will include acting classes for various grade levels, beginning with first through fifth grades and advancing to adult. (A pre-acting class is also being offered for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.)
Advanced acting classes for college-age and adult students will be conducted, as will classes in improvisation, video production, directing, and other stage disciplines.
Jim-Bob Williams will conduct a pair of online academy offerings via Zoom. Williams will lead Beginning Improv for Seniors from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays during the semester. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., he will instruct the “Humor Me: An Introduction to Comedy” Zoom classes.
Marlette Carter will teach an online course on stage makeup techniques, as well. The class is open to students in fifth grade and older, who will learn how to apply makeup to themselves and others safely. A $100 supply fee is required for a personal makeup kit and extras the students will be able to keep following completion of the online class.
All classes will cost $225 for the entire 12-week semester; some classes will require additional fees for class supplies. A $25 early bird discount will be offered for those who register prior to Jan. 10. A 10% discount will also be offered for those registering for two or more classes within the same household. The balance of tuition will be due in person on the first day of class or a payment agreement can be arranged on the online registration form.
Scholarships are available for the spring semester. Scholarship forms must be submitted to the Alban Arts Center no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. They can be downloaded from a link on the Alban Arts Center’s website, www.albanartscenter.com.
Free registration is also available on the website, which includes a full list and descriptions of the spring semester courses.
All performance classes will have a final presentation that will be filmed during the concluding week of the semester, March 28 through April 2. Each class will have an extended class that week that may not take place at the regularly scheduled class time. Final presentations of all classes will be available to stream, download or in a hard-copy DVD format.
Safety measures
COVID-19 safety protocols will be practiced during the spring semester for the in-person sessions. The safety measures include:
• Face masks will be required by all teachers and students while in the building, per the West Virginia state government mandate.
• Designated entrances will be employed for each classroom. The office door will be used for office classes, backstage door for on-stage classes, and the front doors for upper-room classes.
• Temperature checks will be conducted at the outset of every class.
• To keep the number of individuals inside the building at a minimum, no parents will be permitted to wait in the building during class.
•Classes in the main theater will be limited to 10 students.
• Classes that are held in the upper room and the office will be limited to five students.
• Hand sanitizer will be provided in each classroom.
• The showcase will be filmed and not performed in front of a live audience.
“We have improved our digital capabilities a lot since the pandemic hit and are confident we can get a great product this way,” Alban Arts Center Academy Director Adam Bryan said.
• “Tech Week” (the last week of the semester) will be modified and each class will be called separately for one night only. Each class will be given enough time to rehearse once or twice before filming its presentation.
The Alban Arts Center is located at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. More information and updates about the academy classes are available on the Alban website and Facebook page.