St. Albans dark fiction author London Blue will be part of a book launch party scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Coal River Coffee Company at 64 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
The book launch party will also feature family trivia, face painting, a coloring contest, storytelling, cake, prizes, guest speakers, and a special reading by Blue.
Blue will have copies of her two, new books, "Baby Gen" and "The Tibbar," available for signings and purchases.
"Baby Gen" is a five-generational, female-empowering, children's book of poetry dedicated to Blue's granddaughter, Avory Mae.
"The Tibbar" is a Young Adult horror book, which Blue says is appropriate for ages 12 and older. It takes place in a town called Coalsmouth (the former name of St. Albans) along the Coal River. "Between video games, school, young love, and mischievous actions, the teenagers haven’t given any thought to the tall, shadowy monster that lurks in their woods and absorbs teen bullies over the years," Blue writes about "The Tibbar"'s premise.
"When one member of their close-knit group disappears, the remaining four start digging for answers. The creepy history of the small town of Coalsmouth begins to surface. Could the deaths of Mr. Adams and his son, Joey, have anything to do with the appearance of the Tibbar? However, it may be something relating to the ancient Native American Chief’s powers and his curse on the Coal River. But wait! If the Tibbar only snatches teen bullies, then whatever happened to Mrs. Adams?
"Will the sweet, old lady, Della, have any insights to help the kids find their friend and defeat the Tibbar once and for all? And what the heck is a pooka? Can their pal be rescued? Will the Tibbar return?" she added.
Hollywood movie and "The Walking Dead" prop master and art director Kelly Farrah drew the creature on the cover of "The Tibbar."
In addition to her upcoming St. Albans appearance, Blue will conduct book signings at Mountain State Distillery, 800 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston, during the Charleston Art Walk on Thursday, June 16, and the S-Con in Logan on Saturday, July 16. Blue is also scheduled to be at the Haunted Majestic in Huntington on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Blue's other books include "Masked Mayhem -- Maladies," "The Last Call," and "The Appalachian Cryptid-Tales." The titles can be ordered on Amazon or the website, wvlondonblue.com.
Blue (the pseudonym of T.R. Letart) is a lifelong Kanawha County resident who received a full scholarship for a college writing program at the University of Charleston when she was 13 years old. Letart graduated from BridgeValley Community and Technical College in 2016 with an associate degree in General Education-Arts and a certificate in Applied Science. She also earned a bachelor's degree in Sociology, with a minor in Criminal Justice, at West Virginia State University in 2018. She has held memberships in the West Virginia Writers Group, Horror Writers Association (International), Horror Writers Association-West Virginia Chapter, the St. Albans Writers Club, and the Appalachian Paranormal Investigative Society.