The new Kenny Sutton Landing boat launch at Roadside Park in St. Albans can be seen from above in this recent photo.

 Chapman Technical Group | Courtesy photo

To honor and recognize the legacy of a longtime, revered member of the St. Albans community, the unveiling of Kenny Sutton Landing, the newly renovated boat launch and ramp named for him, will take place on Saturday, April 29.

Saturday’s event will begin with a lineup of live music and other activities at 1:30 p.m., at the newly upgraded boat launch and ramp at Roadside Park on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.

