To honor and recognize the legacy of a longtime, revered member of the St. Albans community, the unveiling of Kenny Sutton Landing, the newly renovated boat launch and ramp named for him, will take place on Saturday, April 29.
Saturday’s event will begin with a lineup of live music and other activities at 1:30 p.m., at the newly upgraded boat launch and ramp at Roadside Park on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.
“Kenny Sutton was a cherished member of our community,” St. Albans Mayor Scott James said in a release from the city, “and we’re thrilled to honor his memory with the unveiling of Sutton Landing. Roadside Park’s new boat launch and ramp will be a wonderful addition to our community’s outdoor recreational opportunities. We look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life and legacy with this event.”
“Kenny Sutton was a great friend to the Parks and Recreation Department,” St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Kevin Pennington added. “We are proud to be a part of this event to honor his memory. Sutton Landing will be a valuable asset to the community, providing boaters, kayakers, and fishermen access to the Kanawha River. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the day with us.”
In addition to unveiling new signage for Sutton Landing, the event will feature live music from local artists, including Makenna Bledsoe, Jim Snyder, Travis Vandal, and Bread and Circus. Food trucks, face painting, and the West Virginia Foam Garage will be at the landing to provide refreshments and entertainment as well.
A cornhole tournament will also be part of the festivities on Saturday. Player sign-ups will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, with game play getting underway at 2 p.m. The cost is $40 per team. To register or find out more, contact Ron Clark at 304-546-0235 or ronclark87@yahoo.com.
Sutton, who died in October 2020, was an avid fisherman, and, in addition to Sutton Landing, his legacy is also honored in St. Albans through an annual fishing tournament held every fall.
Sutton was also active as a Boy Scout leader, an officer in the Westvaco Sportsman’s Club, and a member of the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association. Sutton attended St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in St. Albans, where he founded a local chapter of the Centershot Archery Program that ministered to hundreds of children.
For more information regarding Saturday’s boat launch and celebration, visit the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department’s website at saparkswv.com, call 304-722-4255, or follow the department’s social media accounts.