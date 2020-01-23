St. Albans boutique opens on B Street

Showcasing a range of appealing apparel catering to women of all shapes, sizes and tastes, a new boutique is officially in business in St. Albans.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Jan. 16 at Blossom Layne Boutique, at 316 B St., Suite 103, in St. Albans. Blossom Layne Boutique owner Brittney Gillenwater was joined by St. Albans Mayor Scott James to snip the ribbon at her storefront. Attending to witness the event and share well wishes were a welcoming committee of St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce members Adam Bryan, Patty Chandler, Christy Scott, Patty Swango, Lee Roberts, Frank McCormick, Norman Clerc and Brandi Barton.
Gillenwater had previously owned the Vape Escape on Sixth Avenue in St. Albans when the opportunity to open at the former Sassy Rags location became available last year, she said.
"My whole goal here at Blossom Layne Boutique is, regardless of your size, say size zero to a 3x, to make women feel beautiful and comfortable in trendy clothes," Gillenwater said. "I feel that women need to lift each other up. And it's very affordable. I sell some small through 3x clothing -- all stuff you can't go to the mall and get.
"I'm plus sized myself," she said, "so I like it when a plus-size woman walks out of here feeling comfortable in something very trendy. I even have great-grandmothers who shop here."
Gillenwater stocks her inventory with garments from a variety of vendors. These include Judy Blue jeans and Simply Southern fashions and accessories. "I'm an authorized Simply Southern retailer and have a lot of boutique brands that you can't find at the mall or places like that."
T-shirts, jewelry, toboggans, phone cases, drink tumblers, makeup bags and more are also found at Blossom Layne Boutique. "I have a little bit of everything and something for everyone," Gillenwater said.
The boutique has been open for the past two months. Gillenwater's 12-year-old daughter, Holland, came up with the name of the store. Layne is Gillenwater's middle name and also her grandfather's. She said she chose "Blossom" from the lotus flower. "The lotus has kind of represented my life journey, how it blooms. When we were thinking of names, my daughter suggested it. She said it means something to me and it's a pretty name for a boutique."
Gillenwater also commended her husband, friends and family and community members who have helped her get Blossom Layne up and running.
"I've had a tremendous amount of help from friends and family, including my friend, Crystal Wilkinson," she said. "Having somebody to help me out of pure love and friendship has been amazing. And I love the fact that St. Albans supports small businesses."
Gillenwater grew up in Hurricane and lives in Tornado. "Since I've owned the Vape Escape and now Blossom Layne Bourtique, St. Albans has kind of become my home," she said.
Blossom Layne Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturdays.
For further information about Blossom Layne Boutique, call 304-721-8292 or visit Blossom Layne Boutique's Facebook page.