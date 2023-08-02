St. Albans … good character lives here!
St. Albans is a town on a mission — a mission to continue its comprehensive character education initiative started in 1998. The initiative, started by students, has come full circle with adults, businesses, and community members now joining the effort.
Then…
I stepped into a leadership role in this character education initiative after the West Virginia Department of Education sent me to Redwood City, California, to a global conference representing 14 countries hosted by computer technology giant Oracle.
While there, I wrote a project proposal (The Success Project) that was selected by Oracle out of 9,716 global projects as the subject of a documentary. I came home and implemented the project at my school, Alban Elementary.
Oracle sent a film crew from California to follow and film the students and me for two days. The Success Project continued for four years until my retirement, and the Success Club continued for nine years until my students graduated from high school. (Working definition: Success = Good Character)
The fifth-grade students in my leadership class spent six weeks studying the world’s great thinkers and leaders, gleaned their strategies for cultivating character and success, and then reported their findings on Success Night, a large gathering of over a hundred students, parents, community members, business leaders, and government officials.
Although the students were the stars on those nights, supportive speakers who stepped on stage included former First Lady of West Virginia Gayle Manchin, business mogul and author Jeffrey Gitomer, former WV Verizon President B. Keith Fulton, West Virginia Department of Education Deputy Schools Chief Jack McClanahan, and famed motivational speaker and author Zig Ziglar (via phone).
The Success Club students recorded 99 of the success strategies from their teacher’s book, which played on V-100 Radio in Charleston for three consecutive years. They made success signs three years in a row and posted them all around St. Albans.
The kids went on to influence their hometown and to share character messages and success strategies in a myriad of ways. And now these 12 years later, the character initiative has come full circle. Kids and adults alike are teaming up to make character count and to make St. Albans an even better community.
And now …
Recent developments in the building character initiative in St. Albans include:
- The St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce sign now reads: “Building Commerce and Community” (instead of simply “Commerce”).
- WWSA 96.9 FM Radio in St. Albans now airs the 99 success strategies on the radio three times a day.
- The new St. Albans city banners that will go up this month showcase our city tagline: “St. Albans ... good character lives here.”
- An anonymous donation of $10,000 was made to the St. Albans Branch Library for its Building Character at the Library initiative. Fourteen new programs were held during the months of June and July for kids, adults, and families.
People who joined the cause include:
- Success Night speakers: Gayle Manchin, Jeffrey Gitomer, Zig Ziglar, B. Keith Fulton, and Jack McClanahan
- People who came to speak to and support our Success Club effort over the years, including Rich Redmond, drummer for country music artist Jason Aldean, and Rob Byus, lead guitarist and band manager for country music artist Blake Shelton
- My former principals at Alban Elementary School who supervised my work with students: Jane Roberts, Chris Ketterly, and Bobbi Lewis
- Former St. Albans Mayor Dick Callaway, who supported the students by attending their events and by having more of their character signs made to put around town
- St. Albans Library Manager Melissa Burchett, who designed and implemented the program paid for by the $10,000 donation to build character in St. Albans
- St. Albans Mayor Scott James, who gave the go-ahead for the new town banners to have a building character theme: “St. Albans … good character lives here.”