A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 4, at First Presbyterian Church in St. Albans -- with prize incentives for many of those who arrive early and receive the vaccinations.
One-dose vaccines from Johnson and Johnson will be available, as will the Pfizer vaccine for youths ages 12 to 15. Minors seeking vaccinations must be accompanied by a parent or bring a signed school district permission slip to the clinic to qualify.
The Kanawha County Health Department, First Presbyterian Church, the City of St. Albans and the St. Albans Ministerial Alliance are sponsoring the clinic. The first 300 people who are vaccinated at the event will receive a $20 gift card to redeem at a St. Albans business as an incentive to help St. Albans become the first city in West Virginia to reach herd immunity.
The pop-up clinic is open to all West Virginia residents.
Organizers are encouraging St. Albans businesses to donate up to 20 $20 gift cards to support the project. The City of St. Albans will reimburse businesses for their expenses 30 to 45 days after the end of the initiative. Gift card donations can be dropped off at City National Bank’s St. Albans Branch, 560 Fourth St. in St Albans, through Tuesday, June 1.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.